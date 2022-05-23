Mick Jagger Cuts Harry Style Down To Size, Says He 'Doesn’t Have A Voice Like Mine Or Move On Stage Like Me'

Styles, 28, has been a fan of Jagger for a long time. In fact, the former One Direction member did an impression of the rockstar on Saturday Night Live.

Jagger has spoken about Styles in the past. “I was looking at a photograph of him and Bianca [Jagger] the other day and he was wearing this amazing yellow suit. I’m a massive fan and I like him a lot. I don’t know what he thinks of me," he previously shared. “He’s got it going on. I can see the influence. But I don’t say anything to him, I just tell him he looks nice. I like him. He’s very decent.”

“I know him, he comes to see me in lots of show," he added.