Joe Jonas, Harry Styles & More! Taylor Swift's Most Famous Boyfriends & The Songs Fans Believe They Inspired

Source: mega
By:

Apr. 16 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift has spent most of career penning lyrics of happiness and heartbreak, but who are the men in her life that have made up the pop singer's very own Love Story?

Swift's most recent split was from longtime lover Joe Alwyn. A source claimed the breakup "was not dramatic," and that the six-year romance "just ran its course."

The sad news came as the superstar carries out her Eras Tour, where the British actor hadn't been seen in the crowd.

Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Swift's famous beaus and the songs they may have inspired.

Joe Jonas

Source: mega

Swift was linked to the popular boybander from July through October 2008, but the relationship crashed and burned when Jonas broke up with the "Bad Blood" singer over a famed 27-second phone call.

Since their rocky romance, Swift has written several songs inspired by the Jonas Brother including "Better Than Revenge," "Last Kiss" and "Forever and Always."

Taylor Lautner

Source: mega

Taylor Lautner dated Swift from August to December 2009 after Taylor Squared met on set of their ensemble cast rom-com Valentine's Day.

The song "Back to December" off of her hit album Speak Now is rumored to be about Swift's many regrets surrounding how she handled her relationship with the Twilight star.

John Mayer

Source: mega

"Your Body Is A Wonderland" artist John Mayer was involved with the Cats actress from December 2009 until February 2010 when he was 31 and she was only 19 years old.

Following a brief relationship, Swift wrote "Dear John" singing, "Don't you think I was too young to be messed with? The girl in the dress cried the whole way home, I should've known." Other songs rumored to reference the doomed romance include "The Story of Us" and "Superman."

Jake Gyllenhaal

Source: mega

Jake Gyllenhaal dated the Grammy winner for about two months in 2010 before their nearly 10 year age gap reportedly became too much for the Brokeback Mountain actor.

He clearly left a lasting impression as it is speculated "We Are Never Getting Back Together" and "All Too Well" were penned about their relationship after they called it quits.

Harry Styles

Source: mega

One Direction alum Harry Styles and Swift had a brief fling from October 2012 until January 2013. The pop star's hits "Style" and "Out of the Woods" from 1989 are said to be inspired by their short-lived romance.

Joe Alwyn

Source: mega

In early 2017, rumors swirled that the "Mine" singer and Alwyn had been secretly dating for months, but following Swift's years of headline-making break-ups and make-ups, the low-key pair chose to keep their romance under wraps.

Many of her recent songs are said to be inspired by the movie actor, such as "Invisible String," "Lover" and "Paper Rings."

Swift and Alwyn called it quits earlier this month after six years together. While one source claimed the breakup "was not dramatic," another insider revealed it was due to "differences in their personalities."

"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," the insider spilled to a news outlet, adding the ex-lovers "weren't the right fit for one another."

