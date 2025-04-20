Mickey Guyton Gushes About Motherhood and Fame: 'Nothing Tops My Son'

Known for her poignant and politically-charged tracks, Mickey Guyton — the first Black woman to be nominated for a Grammy in the country music category — is now singing a different tune since welcoming her son Grayson in 2021.

With her latest album, 2024's House on Fire, Guyton’s new sound is all about love and joy. "It changes everything," the star, who shares son Grayson with husband Grant Savoy, told Grammy.com, passionately reflecting on her journey as a mother.