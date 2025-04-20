Mickey Guyton Gushes About Motherhood and Fame: 'Nothing Tops My Son'
Known for her poignant and politically-charged tracks, Mickey Guyton — the first Black woman to be nominated for a Grammy in the country music category — is now singing a different tune since welcoming her son Grayson in 2021.
With her latest album, 2024's House on Fire, Guyton’s new sound is all about love and joy. "It changes everything," the star, who shares son Grayson with husband Grant Savoy, told Grammy.com, passionately reflecting on her journey as a mother.
“It changes everything. There's so many amazing things happening in my career right now, but nothing tops my son. Nothing. I could win six Grammy Awards, and it still wouldn't even touch my son,” she added.
Guyton rose to fame with her powerful 2020 single "Black Like Me," which addressed racial inequality and earned her a historic Grammy nomination. “Black Like Me” was released after George Floyd was murdered.
Her debut album, Remember Her Name (2021), further explored these themes, earning another Grammy nod and solidifying her position as a groundbreaking voice advocating for diversity and inclusion within country music, including becoming the first Black woman to host the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.
And it seems little Grayson is already a part of the action! The pint-sized prodigy was gifted a toy piano from none other than country queen Carrie Underwood herself.
“He was there through every recording I did for this album!” she gleefully shared, proving that family and music go hand in hand in Guyton’s world.
Guyton previously opened up to OK! about the joys of being a mother.
"Being a mother is the most beautiful and gut-wrenching thing that you could ever do — and it has changed me for the better in every way,” the "Home Movies" singer said.
"I have a song coming out on Mother's Day dedicated to my son called 'Scary Love,' and that song is [about how], now that I'm a mom, all I want to do is stay alive for my child," she explained at the time. "It's scary, that kind of love, how deep it is. You'll do any and everything for your child."