Mickey Guyton Admits Becoming a Mom Has 'Changed Everything' for the 'Better': 'It's the Most Beautiful Thing'
For Mickey Guyton, nothing compares to being a mom.
The Grammy-nominated country singer sweetly opened up about motherhood during an exclusive chat with OK! while walking the red carpet at the American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Wednesday, January 31.
"It's changed everything," the "Home Movies" singer said of raising her and husband Grant Savoy's son, Grayson, who turns three this month.
"I have a song coming out on Mother's Day dedicated to my son called 'Scary Love,' and that song is [about how], now that I'm a mom, all I want to do is stay alive for my child," she explained. "It's scary, that kind of love, how deep it is. You'll do any and everything for your child."
"Being a mother is the most beautiful and gut-wrenching thing that you could ever do — and it has changed me for the better in every way," Guyton heartwarmingly admitted to OK!.
Wanting to "stay alive" for her son is one of the many reasons why the American Heart Association and advocating for women's health is so important to the 40-year-old star — who performed four of her songs, as well as a cover of Miley Cyrus' hit song "Flowers" during the private show.
"I lost my grandmother a year and two days ago today to a stroke. It's something that's so important, and when I dug in and read the statistics, it's actually very terrifying — especially for Black women," Guyton emotionally admitted. "60 percent of Black women have some kind of cardiovascular disease, and that is terrifying. And I just think this is so amazing to be a part of, to bring attention and awareness to that because, you know, I'm a mom, I have a baby, and I want to be around for my child as long as I can."
Guyton knows all too well the unfortunate statistics Black women face daily — though the talented singer was able to challenge societal norms by becoming the first Black woman to be nominated for a Grammy in the country music category.
"You know, when I started out, I didn't start out to be this advocate. I just loved country music. But now that I've stepped into that role, it means a lot because, you know, everybody has dreams no matter what profession, no matter what genre, no matter what it is that you do," she shared.
Guyton concluded: "We all have dreams that are valid, and it's so important that people can see themselves and whatever profession they want to do and pursue that and pursue it and do a great job. So it's really cool."