Mickey Guyton Admits Becoming a Mom Has 'Changed Everything' for the 'Better': 'It's the Most Beautiful Thing'

"It's changed everything," the "Home Movies" singer said of raising her and husband Grant Savoy's son, Grayson, who turns three this month.

"I have a song coming out on Mother's Day dedicated to my son called 'Scary Love,' and that song is [about how], now that I'm a mom, all I want to do is stay alive for my child," she explained. "It's scary, that kind of love, how deep it is. You'll do any and everything for your child."