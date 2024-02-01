'Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction': Heather Dubrow Teases Shifting 'RHOC' Cast Dynamics After Tres Amigas Fallout

"We think about men. We don't think about women," she notes of the symptoms of cardiovascular disease. "When a man's having a heart attack, it presents in a very different way than it presents in females. Women can have symptoms as little as indigestion, but because many women are not on top of their cardiovascular health, it can be overlooked and that's how people can die too early."

"What we want to do is take care of ourselves before the wake-up call so there is no wake-up call," she emphasized about scheduling check-ups with physicians as often as possible. "I typically put myself last. You put your partner, your children, first, and we sometimes laugh about self-care. But I know with the heart, here's a lot of silent killers out there, and I want to stay on top of it."