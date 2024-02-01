'Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction': Heather Dubrow Teases Shifting 'RHOC' Cast Dynamics After Tres Amigas Fallout
Heather Dubrow turned heads when she strutted down the runway for a great cause at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City on Wednesday, January 31, to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease — but before the fantastic event, she spilled the tea on a slew of topics.
Heather exclusively spoke with OK! about the ever-changing dynamics between her cast members on the hit Bravo series, how her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, has been recovering following his near stroke and why women should be putting their health at the top of their priority list.
While RHOC fans were shocked by the feud between Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador, a.k.a. the Tres Amigas, the That's Life actress was just as shaken by the turn of events. "That whole thing seems pretty fluid to me," she said.
"I don't honestly know all of the details yet, but I'm sure they will unfold," she admitted of the drama. "I guess what I would say is truth is stranger than fiction. That's why reality is so fascinating because you can't make this stuff up. We've just started [filming] and there's so much going on. Bizarre, fascinating, sad, crazy, interesting ... it's going to be quite a season."
From balancing her booming career to spending time with her family, the "Let's Talk With Heather Dubrow" podcaster has been focused on her spouse first and foremost after he suffered a terrifying health scare, which turned out to be a patent foramen ovale (or PFO), a hole between the left and right atria (upper chambers) of the heart.
"There are different reasons that a person has a stroke," Heather explained. "But thankfully for Terry, it was something he was born with. 30 to 40 percent of people are born with this flap in the heart that doesn't close and they're totally fine. Just because you have it doesn't mean that you'll have a stroke, but the great thing is it was so fixable. It was an 11-minute procedure, they pop this little coil slinky in there and fixed him. But not everyone is that lucky."
With the Botched star back in good health, the Hot in Cleveland actress has partnered with the American Heart Association to ensure women are staying on top of their health at any age.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"We think about men. We don't think about women," she notes of the symptoms of cardiovascular disease. "When a man's having a heart attack, it presents in a very different way than it presents in females. Women can have symptoms as little as indigestion, but because many women are not on top of their cardiovascular health, it can be overlooked and that's how people can die too early."
"What we want to do is take care of ourselves before the wake-up call so there is no wake-up call," she emphasized about scheduling check-ups with physicians as often as possible. "I typically put myself last. You put your partner, your children, first, and we sometimes laugh about self-care. But I know with the heart, here's a lot of silent killers out there, and I want to stay on top of it."