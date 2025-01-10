JoJo Siwa Slammed for 'Tone Deaf' Video as She Packs Up Her Designer Clothes Amid Deadly Wildfires in L.A.: 'Why Post This?'
JoJo Siwa is receiving backlash for an insensitive clip amid the tragedy in Los Angeles.
In a since-deleted video uploaded by the “Karma” singer’s girlfriend, Kath Ebbs, Siwa was seen packing up her things as they prepared to evacuate her home due to the deadly wildfires in L.A.
The clip showed Siwa gathering her “essential” items before the duo fled the natural disaster — however, the Dance Moms alum was seen putting designer clothing and her famous rhinestone ensembles into the bag.
“Things my girlfriend packed in case of a fire evacuation,” Ebbs quipped in the footage, to which Siwa replied, “What else do you need?”
The actress assured: “I have all my legal documents. I'm going to fill the car up with my favorite things.”
In response to the upload, fans dissed Siwa for showing off her wealth amid the devastation happening in California.
“This is so tone deaf,” one person stated, while another added, “What about all the people who are losing their homes, family, pets and belongings? What about wildlife? Why post this?”
A third social media user shared, “We care about the people who don't have the money to rebuild their lives after the fires,” as a fourth said, “I think there are more important things to talk about.”
As OK! previously reported, many celebrities have shared that their homes were reduced to ashes due to the fires.
On Thursday, January 9, Mandy Moore posted shocking photos documenting the devastating remains of her abode in Altadena, Calif., after the fires swept through the area.
“We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact,” she penned alongside the images of her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, surveying the damages.
“We lost Taylor and Griffin’s studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they’ve ever owned. We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in-laws. My brother and sister-in-law — 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks to everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong,” added the singer, who shares kids Gus, 3, Ozzie, 1, and Louise, 4 months, with Goldsmith.
Adam Brody, Leighton Meester and Paris Hilton are among others whose homes have experienced damage due to the flames.