JoJo Siwa Slammed for 'Tone Deaf' Video as She Packs Up Her Designer Clothes Amid Deadly Wildfires in L.A.: 'Why Post This?'

“We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact,” she penned alongside the images of her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, surveying the damages.

“We lost Taylor and Griffin’s studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they’ve ever owned. We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in-laws. My brother and sister-in-law — 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks to everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong,” added the singer, who shares kids Gus, 3, Ozzie, 1, and Louise, 4 months, with Goldsmith.