Boston Red Sox Star Jarren Duran's Apology Shut Down After Athlete Directs Homophobic Slur at Fan: 'No Longer Acceptable'

Boston Red Sox star Jarren Duran is facing double the backlash after he was caught on mic using a homophobic slur against a fan.

During NESN's broadcast of the 27-year-old and his team's game against the Houston Astros on Sunday, August 11, Duran could be heard telling a fan who appeared to be heckling him to "shut up" before calling him "you f------ f-----."