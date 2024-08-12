Boston Red Sox Star Jarren Duran's Apology Shut Down After Athlete Directs Homophobic Slur at Fan: 'No Longer Acceptable'
Boston Red Sox star Jarren Duran is facing double the backlash after he was caught on mic using a homophobic slur against a fan.
During NESN's broadcast of the 27-year-old and his team's game against the Houston Astros on Sunday, August 11, Duran could be heard telling a fan who appeared to be heckling him to "shut up" before calling him "you f------ f-----."
The incident occurred during the sixth inning of the baseball game, as Duran was up to bat at home plate.
After live footage of the harsh remark aired on TV — and quickly spread across social media — some supporters of Duran and the Boston Red Sox expressed their extremely upset feelings toward the 2024 MLB All-Star Game MVP for using such an offensive term.
Criticism caused the Red Sox player to issue an apology.
"During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan," the statement read. "I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community."
Duran continued: "Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person."
The team followed up with a message of their own, claiming the organization "addressed this incident with Jarren immediately" after the conclusion of Sunday night's game.
"We echo Jarren’s apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community," the Red Sox added. "We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity."
Despite saying sorry for his homophobic comments, many social media users didn't accept his apology, as some argued it felt insincere to address the situation via a general statement rather than personally speak to fans or the media through an in-person press conference.
"Sorry but written apologies are no longer acceptable from professional athletes who loudly use homophobic slurs," Yahoo Sports’ Liz Roscher declared via X, formerly named Twitter. "Jarren Duran should have to apologize while the media is recording him, because that statement felt like a template the Red Sox just filled in."
One fan admitted, "Jarren Duran could have called that guy 'stupid motherf------' and I would have giggled like a fairy but instead he decided to use one of the most hateful words I can think of. I'm so disappointed," while another noted: "I don't think that Jarren Duran is a malicious homophobe, but I do think he is a massive f------ idiot. That's completely inexcusable. It's the year 2024. He's got to be better plain and simple. He's let a lot of people down tonight."