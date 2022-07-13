Mickey Rourke Brands Amber Heard As A 'Gold Digger' Following Johnny Depp Trial

Mickey Rourke is not holding back! When he was asked how he felt about his Once Upon a Time In Mexico costar Johnny Depp coming out victorious against Amber Heard, he explained that he understood what the actor was going through at the time.

“I know Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately. All I can say is: I was in a situation one time where I was blamed for something I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years,” he told Piers Morgan in a new interview. “It caused me a bad reputation, and finally, the truth came out, but the truth came out after I lost movies, and I lost jobs.”

“So, I felt bad for somebody that is trying to get chopped down by some gold digger,” he continued.