Mickey Rourke Calls Tom Cruise 'Irrelevant,' Says He's Been 'Doing The Same Part For 35 Years'

“That doesn’t mean s**t to me,” he said of the film raking in the dough. “[Tom Cruise has] been doing the same part for 35 effing years. I got no respect for that. I don’t care about money or power. I care about … when I when I watch Al Pacino or Christopher Walken working, or [Robert] De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris and Ray Winstone, that’s the kind of actor I want to be like. A lot of guys that tried to stretch as actors.”

“I think he’s irrelevant, in my world,” the former boxer declared of the Mission: Impossible star.