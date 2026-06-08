'Off Campus' Star Mika Abdalla Calls Off Engagement to Jake Short: Reason for Split Revealed

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Mika Abdalla and Jake Short Ended Their Engagement

Source: @jakeshort/Instagram Mika Abdalla and Jake Short were together for four years.

Unlike her Off Campus character, Mika Abdalla's love life has taken a different turn. On June 1, a representative for Abdalla confirmed the actress and Jake Short had ended their engagement. "Due to recent interest in Mika's personal life it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together," the representative explained in a statement to Us Weekly. "They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect."

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Mika Abdalla and Jake Short First Met While Filming 'S-- Appeal'

Source: @jakeshort/Instagram They worked on the Hulu teen comedy in 2022.

Abdalla and Short met for the first time when they began working together on S-- Appeal in 2022. In the Hulu film, Abdalla played the role of virgin teenager Avery, while the former child actor starred opposite her as Larson. "[The movie] breaks down the barrier of it being a taboo to talk about s--. Avery is very comfortable talking about s-- to every — I mean, not really her parents — but she talks about it. It's not a taboo thing; it's never a thing where like, 'Avery, you're not allowed to have s--,'" Abdalla told PopSugar. "But I think it also does a really good job of showing that who you have s-- with, especially the first time, can change your experience." Short added, "And I think you said well too with, there's absolutely no layer of shame. It's all about the freedom of exploration and getting to know yourself, especially in an intimate scenario, and being willing to talk about it. I think that's very, very valuable for anyone who watches a film, whether they're a teenager or not."

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Mika Abdalla and Jake Short's Engagement Was Confirmed in 2025

Source: @jakeshort/Instagram Jake Short jokingly proposed to Mika Abdalla months before their engagement was publicly confirmed.

In a May 2025 Instagram post, Short's manager, Brian Medavoy, confirmed the former costars were engaged. "An awesome day yesterday celebrating the next chapter for my longtime client, Jake Short and his fiance Mika Abdalla," Medavoy wrote in the caption. "From set to real life – watching your journey has been a joy. Here's to forever."

Mika Abdalla Is Set to Lead 'Off Campus' Season 2

Source: @jakeshort/Instagram 'Off Campus' premiered on May 13 on Prime Video.