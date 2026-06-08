'Off Campus' Star Mika Abdalla Calls Off Engagement to Jake Short: Reason for Split Revealed
June 8 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Mika Abdalla and Jake Short Ended Their Engagement
Unlike her Off Campus character, Mika Abdalla's love life has taken a different turn.
On June 1, a representative for Abdalla confirmed the actress and Jake Short had ended their engagement.
"Due to recent interest in Mika's personal life it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together," the representative explained in a statement to Us Weekly. "They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect."
Mika Abdalla and Jake Short First Met While Filming 'S-- Appeal'
Abdalla and Short met for the first time when they began working together on S-- Appeal in 2022.
In the Hulu film, Abdalla played the role of virgin teenager Avery, while the former child actor starred opposite her as Larson.
"[The movie] breaks down the barrier of it being a taboo to talk about s--. Avery is very comfortable talking about s-- to every — I mean, not really her parents — but she talks about it. It's not a taboo thing; it's never a thing where like, 'Avery, you're not allowed to have s--,'" Abdalla told PopSugar. "But I think it also does a really good job of showing that who you have s-- with, especially the first time, can change your experience."
Short added, "And I think you said well too with, there's absolutely no layer of shame. It's all about the freedom of exploration and getting to know yourself, especially in an intimate scenario, and being willing to talk about it. I think that's very, very valuable for anyone who watches a film, whether they're a teenager or not."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Mika Abdalla and Jake Short's Engagement Was Confirmed in 2025
In a May 2025 Instagram post, Short's manager, Brian Medavoy, confirmed the former costars were engaged.
"An awesome day yesterday celebrating the next chapter for my longtime client, Jake Short and his fiance Mika Abdalla," Medavoy wrote in the caption. "From set to real life – watching your journey has been a joy. Here's to forever."
Mika Abdalla Is Set to Lead 'Off Campus' Season 2
The news of the breakup came as showrunner Louisa Levy revealed Allie and Dean (Stephen Kalyn) will be the primary couple of Off Campus Season 2.
"But if you fell in love with Hannah and Garrett, don't worry — they will still be an integral part of our robust ensemble. We're looking forward to telling the next chapter of everyone's story. There's a lot for fans to look forward to!" she teased in a statement.
Meanwhile, Abdalla previously told Us Weekly she is "looking forward to digging deeper into who Allie and Dean are."
"They both kind of have these fronts, these personas that are hard to kind of crack through. They are kind of stereotypes of themselves, if that makes sense," she told the outlet. "But in the books, there's so much beneath the surface of Dean and there's so much beneath the surface of Allie. When it is time for our season, I'm excited to dig emotionally into that a little bit more. [We] see Allie and Dean as their exteriors a lot in season 1. And while that is fun, and they are super fun characters to play, I think as actors, selfishly, both of us are really excited to like, get psychological."