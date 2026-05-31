'Off Campus' Season 1 Ending Explained: What the Finale Means for Season 2

Article continues below advertisement

Off Campus wrapped up Season 1 on a fever pitch, thanks to its high-stakes cliffhangers. Created by showrunner Louisa Levy for Amazon Prime Video, the series — which is based on Elle Kennedy's book series of the same name — follows the story of music student Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Briar University's all-star hockey athlete Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) as they develop an unexpected love story.

Article continues below advertisement

Off Campus also touches on the lives of Garrett's teammates, Logan (Antonio Cipriano), Tucker (Jalen Thomas Brooks) and Dean (Stephen Kalyn) and Hannah's roommate and best friend, Allie (Mika Abdalla). After all eight episodes premiered on May 13, here's what fans need to know about the ending of Off Campus Season 1.

Article continues below advertisement

Do Hannah and Garrett End Up Together?

Source: Prime Video/YouTube 'Off Campus' premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 13.

Yes — Off Campus couple Hannah and Garrett are back together following a painful breakup. The final episode shows Garrett discovering that Briar's rival player, Aaron Delaney (Quinten James), is the man who assaulted Hannah in high school. He attacks him during the team's big game, resulting in his suspension. The incident also triggers a breakup with Hannah as he begins to question his own behavior. But against all odds, he makes one final effort to win her back when he attends her pop showcase, later telling her how he feels and asking for a second chance. As Hannah says yes, Off Campus Season 1 gives the pair a happy ending.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Hunter Davenport?

Source: MEGA Charlie Evans shared his thoughts about the Season 1 finale.

Off Campus Season 1 also explores Allie and Dean's relationship, which becomes even more complicated when Hunter Davenport (Charlie Evans) enters the picture. Dean is blindsided when he learns that Allie once hooked up with Hunter, Briar's newest hockey player, who is linked to a painful past involving his sister, Summer. In an interview, Evans confirmed he knew very little about the character before auditioning. "I went in for Carter St. James V, and I knew he was wealthy," he told Swooon. "I knew a little bit [that] he played for a rival team, things like that, just vague details. But no, I only found out after I got the job who he actually was." The season concludes with Dean and Hunter coming to blows at a bar, leaving Allie visibly concerned. Speaking about Hunter, Levy told Variety, "He does exist in the Off Campus books before we get to the Briar U series, and we felt he'd become really important even earlier than his own book. He also comes from the same world as Dean, which made his arrival feel organic. We needed to throw a wrench into Dean and Allie's arrangement to elongate their story, and pulling from that universe felt right — especially because he is a key player in Summer's story when we eventually get there." "Knock on wood, I would love to keep making this for as long as people want to watch it," the showrunner continued.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What Does the 'Off Campus' Season 1 Ending Mean for Season 2?

Source: Prime Video/YouTube Showrunner Louisa Levy said 'Off Campus' Season 1 originally had a different ending.

Since Hannah and Garrett's story reaches a satisfying conclusion, Off Campus is expected to shift its focus to a new central couple. "Every season is going to have a main love story that's going to drive the season, but we also want to honor the fact that there's happily ever afters in these books, and so once there's a happily ever after, we don't want to keep tearing them apart and bring them back together — that's not fun for any of us," Levy told Deadline. She added, "We also don't want Hannah and Garrett to ride off into the sunset and disappear from the landscape of our show. They are still very much present in Season 2 and are a big part of the community of characters that we're building on the show."

Is There an Alternate Ending to 'Off Campus' Season 1?

Source: Prime Video/YouTube Prime Video has renewed 'Off Campus' for a second season.