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MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Admits Donald Trump Appears Downbeat and 'Tired' as President Pushes Through Exhausting Campaign Trail

Mike Lindell
Source: MEGA

Mike Lindell did not have the best impression of Trump's current state.

Oct. 20 2026, Published 5:35 p.m. ET

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MyPillow CEO and Donald Trump ally Mike Lindell didn't have the best impression of the president as the octogenarian goes on a campaign tour through deep red states in an effort to save surprisingly struggling Republicans.

"It's the tiredest I've ever seen him," Lindell, 65, told MAGA supporters on a Zoom call when asked about his opinion of Trump's state. “I don't wanna say the word 'down,' but you gotta realize he’s on a, these rallies. I mean, he just, just one after another after another.”

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Source: @ATRUPAR / X

Lindell gave a stark read on a Zoom call.

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Trump Is on a Marathon Campaign Tour

Photo of Trump has made numerous campaign stops in recent days.
Source: MEGA

Trump has made numerous campaign stops in recent days.

Trump, 80, has been on a marathon campaign to states like Kansas, Alaska and Texas as he works to support Republicans in Senate races that have become tossups. In the coming days, he's traveling to Pendleton, S.C., Sioux City, Iowa and Fort Myers, Fla.

Trump's efforts come amid him wallowing with career-low approval ratings and an increasing amount of Republican politicians trying to break with him in an effort to cling to political power.

For example, Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton notably said that Trump's September midterm "Trump-a-palooza" convention ended up hurting Republican candidates' polling numbers.

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Trump's Sleep Troubles Are Well Documented

Photo of Trump is well known to have trouble sleeping.
Source: MEGA

Trump is known to have trouble sleeping.

Trump's visibly flagging energy has been obvious as he's dozed through numerous public appearances when he's not speaking.

Trump is well known to have difficulty sleeping, particularly on Air Force One flights. His staff, aides and Cabinet officials have discussed trying to avoid him on flights so they can grab some shuteye.

Lindell, a few months removed from getting thumped in Minnesota's gubernatorial primary, attempted to distance himself from the comments on Trump's energy by joking, "The president doesn’t sleep much, but when he does, it is quality sleep because he sleeps on my pillows!”

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Trump Brags About Identifying a Giraffe

Photo of Trump recently bragged about being able to identify a giraffe.
Source: MEGA

Trump recently bragged about being able to identify a giraffe.

Despite the opinions of Lindell and Trump critics, the White House continues to insist on Trump's mental acuity. It hyped up Trump's “sharpness” and “unmatched energy” in a statement to The Daily Beast, adding that Trump was “working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health."

Trump's "sharpness" was on display at a recent rally in Kansas, where he once again discussed passing a dementia screening test, bragging that he correctly identified a giraffe.

Health Concerns Pile Up

Photo of Trump has caused health concerns with his numerous ailments.
Source: MEGA

Trump has caused health concerns with his numerous ailments.

Trump's mental health is one of several points that have caused concern from his critics. His physical health remains a topic of discussion, as he shows increased signs of aging.

These include hiding bruised hands with makeup, cankles and apparent difficulty walking. In recent weeks, he has been seen slapping his leg, which commenters speculate could be due to wearing an exoskeleton that protrudes from his waist.

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