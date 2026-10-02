Donald Trump Calls Ken Paxton a 'Pain' at Campaign Rally Before Asking If He’s Even in the Crowd

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President Donald Trump dissed Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton during a campaign event at the Peterbilt Motors truck plant in Denton, Tx., before looking around to see if he was in attendance. Trump made the candid remarks while stumping for the embattled Texas Attorney General and GOP Senate nominee ahead of the midterm elections. While delivering the jab, Trump simultaneously emphasized Paxton's steadfast support, noting that Paxton stood by his side against political attacks more than almost anyone else.

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'I Didn't Even Know If He Was Here'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump admitted ally Ken Paxton 'can be a pain in the a-- sometimes.'

“He’s been a friend of mine for a long time, one of the most loyal people,” Trump said. “When I was being hit by the radical left… Ken Paxton was at my side, more than anybody, and I have to always remember that because he can be a pain in the a-- sometimes — I’ll be honest.” “Is he here, by the way?” the POTUS asked. “Oh, there he is. Good. I didn’t even know if he was here! I don’t care. I would say the same thing whether — the guy is the greatest attorney general in the United States of America.” The comments arrived just a day after The New York Times published leaked audio of Paxton privately telling donors that a high-profile Republican midterm convention in Dallas had actually hurt his campaign's polling numbers.

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Paxton's Poll Numbers Are Slipping

Source: MEGA The POTUS called Ken Paxton the 'greatest attorney general in the United States of America.'

“So, to be honest with you, the numbers — when we did that convention — it dropped our numbers,” Paxton said in the recording. “Everybody’s numbers dropped. Right now, yeah, not good.” Despite the awkward timing, Trump maintained his endorsement of Paxton in his high-stakes race against Democratic opponent James Talarico. Talarico currently holds a slim lead over Paxton in most public polling.

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Democrat James Talarico Has a Higher Favorability Rating

Source: MEGA James Talarico is leading Ken Paxton in polling.

The rising Democratic star has a net-positive favorability rating (+8 in the Fox News poll), while Paxton remains underwater with a -18 net rating, as some Republican-leaning voters view him as too extreme. A growing number of Republican candidates are increasingly distancing themselves from Trump, a calculated shift driven by deep concerns over tight polling and his fading popularity with key independent voters. High-profile candidates in states like Kentucky and Florida have quietly removed mentions of Trump's name and endorsements from prominent sections of their campaign websites.

Source: MEGA Ken Paxton was heard confessing that a convention lead to decreased numbers.