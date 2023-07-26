Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Upcoming Memoir Covers Homelessness, 'Deep' Drug Addiction and a Secret 'Jersey Shore' Hookup
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is focused on being better, not bitter!
The Jersey Shore star announced on Wednesday July 26, that his very first memoir, Reality Check: Making the Best of the Situation, will hit shelves on Tuesday, November 21.
In a social media post, the MTV scene-stealer said he was "so proud and excited" to share his story, something he's been working on "for over a year" with writer Andy Symonds.
"Reality Check is my story of Hope, Loss, Love and Redemption. About hitting rock bottom but never giving up," the dad-of-two, 41, explained. "It’s the first time I’ve been able to truly share my full story, and I didn’t leave anything out."
"It was important of me to be completely honest about how deep my drug addiction ran and to tell all the crazy stories from those years, as well as how hard I worked to find a lasting sobriety," he continued. "I wrote about trying heroin, losing the love of my life, finding myself broke and homeless, and how when everything seemed lost, I refused to give up."
Sorrentino wrapped up the post with a juicy tease: "I tell some hilarious, behind the scenes stories from Jersey Shore, and reveal what my first impressions were of all my castmates. Hint: I had previously dated one."
The upload included the book's cover, which featured a mash-up photo depicting him during his chaotic days and current day.
The reality star, who's now married to college sweetheart Lauren Sorrentino, received a ton of support from fans via the comments section, and some of his costars chimed in as well.
"Old sitch vs new sitch !!!!" wrote Vinny Guadagnino, while Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola penned, "Woo! Congratulations! Can’t wait to read!"
Sorrentino's behavior during the early years of Jersey Shore turned him into the show's villain, but rehab and a slew of apologies helped him come out on top.
"People are floored by my character arc and The Situation story and the fans have grown with me," he explained in a recent interview with TooFab. "It's nothing but love and I'm so grateful, continuing to do this 15 years later. 15 minutes of fame to 15 years, I always joke!"