Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Had Hundreds of Pills on Him 'at All Times' After 'Falling Prey' to Drug Addiction

"I was reckless and I fell prey to drug addiction, and in the book I describe that I did spend about half a million dollars on cocaine and oxycodone," he confessed. "I was into everything."

"I had everything on me at all times in my Louis Vuitton bag ... from a couple hundred Roxicet, which are 30 milligram oxycodone, then I'd have probably 150 Percocets on me, which are 10 milligram oxycodone," he elaborated on his rampant addiction. "Then I would have about 100 Xanax on me, 100 Valium, and if I wasn't traveling on a plane maybe I would have some weed and cocaine as well, 'cause I knew that if I traveled on a plane, not a good idea to try and go through security with cocaine and weed on you."