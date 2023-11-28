Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Had Hundreds of Pills on Him 'at All Times' After 'Falling Prey' to Drug Addiction
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino opened up on his battle with drug addiction in his new memoir, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation -- How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison.
While promoting the book, the Jersey Shore star admitted he turned to drugs when he was "depressed" and riddled with "anxiety and self-doubt."
"I had given up on myself. I just wanted to get out of that space mentally," he told a news outlet in a recent interview, noting his access to money and fame from the popular reality show didn't help the situation. "It was like gasoline on fire."
"I was a young and wild, careless kid, and once you gave kids millions of dollars and Ferraris and Lambos and girls screaming my name and yes-men everywhere, it was hard to turn that off," he explained. "That was my problem for many years — how do you turn off the excess?"
"I was reckless and I fell prey to drug addiction, and in the book I describe that I did spend about half a million dollars on cocaine and oxycodone," he confessed. "I was into everything."
"I had everything on me at all times in my Louis Vuitton bag ... from a couple hundred Roxicet, which are 30 milligram oxycodone, then I'd have probably 150 Percocets on me, which are 10 milligram oxycodone," he elaborated on his rampant addiction. "Then I would have about 100 Xanax on me, 100 Valium, and if I wasn't traveling on a plane maybe I would have some weed and cocaine as well, 'cause I knew that if I traveled on a plane, not a good idea to try and go through security with cocaine and weed on you."
"My life was going by so quickly that, at the time, I made a mistake and I thought it was going to help my performance or my stamina, and for a little bit, I have to say, that it did," he shared. "But eventually I became dependent and I became addicted on these substances."
Sorrentino also noted the day before he went to rehab in 2015, he was at his "lowest" and tried a drug he never thought he'd dabble in, a drug that "kills most people" and that he considered "dirty" — heroin.
The reality star said when his lawyers eventually told him he spent $500,000 on illicit substances, he wasn't surprised, but he eventually got to the point in his addiction where it was too difficult to hide the problem.
"I needed to do something different, and the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results," he continued. "Once I started to become sober, I really just turned everything over and was doing everything differently."
Sorrentino spoke with ET about his addiction battle.