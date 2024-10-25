Mike Tindall Wanted to Release an 'Uncut Version' of Podcast Interview With Prince William and Kate Middleton: 'They Came Across as Down-to-Earth'

Tindall first became a part of the royal family in 2011 when he married Zara Tindall, and he gushed over his famous in-laws in the project. The Windsors “are a very close family who loved each other dearly,” Mike admitted.

Despite their global influence, Mike depicted the brood as a relatable bunch.

“Zara and I would often watch the racing with [Queen Elizabeth] on TV, as I’m sure lots of people reading this have done with their Gran,” Mike shared. “Lunches were also relaxed, especially up in Scotland, where lunch would often be heading out into the open space of the Scottish Highlands for a picnic.”