Mike Tindall Wanted to Release an 'Uncut Version' of Podcast Interview With Prince William and Kate Middleton: 'They Came Across as Down-to-Earth'
Mike Tindall interviewed Prince William, Kate Middleton and Princess Anne for his podcast, "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby," and the professional athlete revealed an unreleased version of the audio series highlighted the royals' true selves.
“They came across as down-to-earth, fully engaged, funny and knowledgeable,” Tindall wrote in his new book, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby — Unleashed.
“It was a far more enlightening chat than I expected, not because I thought they’d be dull (I already knew that they weren’t) but because I know how everything to do with the royal family is so carefully controlled," he added.
Tindall first became a part of the royal family in 2011 when he married Zara Tindall, and he gushed over his famous in-laws in the project. The Windsors “are a very close family who loved each other dearly,” Mike admitted.
Despite their global influence, Mike depicted the brood as a relatable bunch.
“Zara and I would often watch the racing with [Queen Elizabeth] on TV, as I’m sure lots of people reading this have done with their Gran,” Mike shared. “Lunches were also relaxed, especially up in Scotland, where lunch would often be heading out into the open space of the Scottish Highlands for a picnic.”
Mike later reflected on a heart-warming moment his eldest child, Mia, spent time with Prince Philip.
“There’s a great picture of my daughter Mia sitting with the Duke of Edinburgh that captures exactly what those afternoons were like: members of a very close family who loved each other dearly spending precious time together," he added.
OK! previously reported Mike subtly defended the royals against Meghan Markle while promoting his tell-all.
"Believe it or not, marrying into the royal family was pretty easy for me," Tindall shared. "They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them. Simple really."
"I expected big trays loaded with scones and exotic fruit tarts," he noted. "Instead, I got a couple of broken rich teas and what appeared to be a half-eaten malted milk – a leftover from a box of Family Circle biscuits."
In Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her struggle to find her place within the monarchy, and her portrayal of the Waleses differs from Mike's.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” the former actress said when discussing meeting the couple for the first time. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Meghan added.