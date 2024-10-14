Mike Tindall Defends the Royal Family Against Meghan Markle's Public Attacks: 'They Were Always Nice to Me'
Mike Tindall seemingly shaded Meghan Markle in his new book, The Good, The Bad, The Rugby — Unleashed, as the pro athlete raved about his transition into the royal family after marrying Zara Tindall.
"Believe it or not, marrying into the royal family was pretty easy for me," Mike shared. "They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them. Simple really."
"I expected big trays loaded with scones and exotic fruit tarts," he noted. "Instead, I got a couple of broken rich teas and what appeared to be a half-eaten malted milk – a leftover from a box of Family Circle biscuits."
Mike's confession follows the Duchess of Susex's years of complaining about clashing with the famous brood.
In Harry & Meghan, the former actress discussed being disappointed after her temporary move to Canada.
"We landed in Canada and one of our security guards who had been with H for so long, and these guys were so wonderful, I just collapsed in his arms crying," Meghan said in the Netflix series.
"I was like: 'I tried so hard,' and he was like: 'I know you did. I know you did ma'am, I know you did,'" she said. "Like I tried so hard. And that's the piece that's really triggering because you go: 'And it still wasn't good enough. And you still don't fit in.'"
In the documentary, Meghan later admitted that she was surprised by Prince William and Kate Middleton's rigid nature.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” the Northwestern alum recalled. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Meghan added.
In 2021, Meghan and Prince Harry gave their first tell-all interview after leaving the U.K., and the Duchess of Sussex was admittedly unaware of what her duties would be.
"I didn’t fully understand what the job was: What does it mean to be a working royal? What do you do? What does that mean? He and I were very aligned on our cause-driven work, that was part of our initial connection," Meghan confessed to Oprah Winfrey.
"But there was no way to understand what the day-to-day was going to be like, and it’s so different because I didn’t romanticize any element of it," she noted. "But I think, as Americans especially, what you do know about the royals is what you read in fairytales, and you think is what you know about the royals."
