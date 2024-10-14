Mike Tindall Defends the Royal Family Against Meghan Markle's Public Attacks: 'They Were Always Nice to Me'

Mike Tindall gushed over the royal family in his new book.

Mike Tindall seemingly shaded Meghan Markle in his new book, The Good, The Bad, The Rugby — Unleashed, as the pro athlete raved about his transition into the royal family after marrying Zara Tindall .

"Believe it or not, marrying into the royal family was pretty easy for me," Mike shared. "They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them. Simple really."

"I expected big trays loaded with scones and exotic fruit tarts," he noted. "Instead, I got a couple of broken rich teas and what appeared to be a half-eaten malted milk – a leftover from a box of Family Circle biscuits."

Mike's confession follows the Duchess of Susex's years of complaining about clashing with the famous brood.