Article continues below advertisement
Mila Kunis Thrilled as Ashton Kutcher Surprises Her with FaceTime Call From 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Cast

Composite Photo of Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and 'Mormon Wives' Cast
Source: Mega

Mila Kunis was giddy after Ashton Kutcher surprised her with a FaceTime call from the stars of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'

Profile Image

Sept. 27 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Ashton Kutcher gave Mila Kunis a surprise she won’t forget.

The actress revealed her excitement about a FaceTime call with the stars of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, thanks to her thoughtful husband.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm a huge fan of the show," Kunis, 40, said at the sidelines of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), explaining how the call came about.

Previously, the show's stars, Miranda McWhorter and Layla Taylor, met Kutcher during a press trip in New York.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Source: Mega

'My husband’s really great at loving me,' Mila Kunis said of her hubby's gesture.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor stated that after meeting Kutcher, they connected with Kunis through FaceTime.

"My husband's really great at loving me," Kunis said during her interview with Entertainment Tonight. "He accepts me for who I am. He'll be reading a book about quantum physics while I'm watching Real Housewives, and that's okay. That's what makes us work."

Article continues below advertisement

Recalling the moment of the FaceTime call, Kunis shared that she was "barely awake" when Kutcher excitedly said, "You'll be happy about this." He then turned the phone to reveal the show's stars. "I was like, 'Oh my god!' He knows me so well," she laughed. "I was like, 'Hey girls! What's happening?!' It was great."

After Kunis enthused about the show, the interviewer noted that the actress had convinced her to watch it. "It's just like salacious," she added, recommending the series with enthusiasm.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor had previously mentioned how both she and Jessi Ngatikaura were starstruck by the encounter with Kunis. "When Kutcher explained, 'Me and my wife watch it all the time,' we couldn't believe it," she said. "And then [he] FaceTime's her! I was like, 'What do you mean?'"

The excitement didn't stop there. After ET shared their interview with Kunis on Instagram, Taylor chimed in with a comment: "Nothing will ever top this moment hahah," while Ngatikaura added, "This was the best moment of my life hahah."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of 'Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives' Cast
Source: Mega

Mila Kunis called herself a 'huge fan' of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from Mormon Wives, Kunis has mentioned being a fan of shows like The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

While filming thriller Luckiest Girl Alive in 2022, Kunis admitted to Extra that she watches reality TV to decompress, aside from spending quality time with her family.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Source: Mega

Mila Kunis is an avid reality TV fan.

Article continues below advertisement

"I have kids and a family… There's only so much you that you can do… I have an incredible partner, we travel as a tribe, we go everywhere together. There's still a responsibility of being a wife and a mom that I love, so my version of unwinding: come home, my husband hands me a glass of wine, and I sit there and I decompress. I watch reality TV or I read some dumb articles or try not to focus and hyperfocus on something," Kunis shared.

The couple also appeared on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Source: Mega

Mila Kunis was 'barely awake' during the FaceTime call.

Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ on November 13. Meanwhile, Seasons 1 and 2 are already available for binge-watching now.

