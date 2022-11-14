Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Spotted Looking Loved Up At Los Angeles Lakers Game

The pair’s recent night out comes weeks after Kunis, 39, got perhaps a bit too candid about her longtime romance with Kutcher, 44, revealing their family has an open door policy in their home, a rule the star said even "includes the bathroom."

"It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," Kunis, who shares Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 5, with Kutcher, spilled back in September.

Though the actress admitted she “never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open,” the Black Swan star explained that the pressures of parenting – specifically receiving a barrage of knocks every time she went to the restroom — ultimately changed her perspective.