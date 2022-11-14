Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Spotted Looking Loved Up At Los Angeles Lakers Game
Loved up in LA!
Longtime lovebirds Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher enjoyed a romantic night out over the weekend, cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers at a recent home game.
On Sunday, November 13, the That ‘70s Show alumni were spotted looking cozy in their courtside seats while watching the SoCal sports team take on the Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles’ newly minted Crypto.com Arena.
The pair kept it casual while attending the high-profile sporting event, Kunis rocking a long-sleeved white graphic sweater, oversized gray capris, and a pair of white sneakers. The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actress completed her low-key ensemble with several subtle elements of sparkle, donning a dainty necklace, a few minimalist rings and what appeared to be a pair of diamond stud earrings.
Meanwhile, Kutcher opted to show his team spirit, pairing a Lakers hat with a gray and white long-sleeved flannel, black pants and a pair of navy blue sneakers.
The pair’s recent night out comes weeks after Kunis, 39, got perhaps a bit too candid about her longtime romance with Kutcher, 44, revealing their family has an open door policy in their home, a rule the star said even "includes the bathroom."
"It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," Kunis, who shares Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 5, with Kutcher, spilled back in September.
Though the actress admitted she “never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open,” the Black Swan star explained that the pressures of parenting – specifically receiving a barrage of knocks every time she went to the restroom — ultimately changed her perspective.
"I was like, ‘Oh, forget it. Just keep the door open,’” the mom-of-two recalled.
Daily Mail previously reported on Kutcher and Kunis’ romantic evening at the Lakers Game.