OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mila Kunis
OK LogoNEWS

Nothing To Hide! Mila Kunis Reveals Why She & Ashton Kutcher Never Close The Bathroom Door At Home

mila kunis open door bathroom
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 30 2022, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

It's all about that open-door policy. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't see the need for that much privacy when it comes to their own home.

The mother-of-two, 39, revealed in a recent interview that the married duo never closes any of their doors — even while they're in the bathroom!

Article continues below advertisement
ashton kutchers health scare marriage mila kunis stronger
Source: mega

"It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," the That '90s Show star explained.

ASHTON KUTCHER ATTENDS CHARITY EVENT WITH WIFE MILA KUNIS AFTER AUTOIMMUNE DISORDER REVELATION

Kunis noted that while she "never thought" she'd be the type of mom that was even able to "go to the bathroom with the door open," it's a change that occurred naturally over time once she had children.

Article continues below advertisement
mila
Source: mega

The Family Guy voice actress — who shares Wyatt Isabella, 7, and Dimitri Portwood, 5, with Kutcher — pointed out that living with little kids meant people constantly knocking on the door because they needed something.

'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET AWAY FROM THEIR TWO KIDS

"I was like, ‘Oh, forget it,'" she continued. "'Just keep the door open.'"

Article continues below advertisement
ashton kutcher
Source: mega

This isn't the first time the Black Swan star has gotten candid about her unique home and parenting decisions. Kunis and Kutcher previously sparked social media debates after they admitted to not washing their children unless they could visibly tell that they were dirty.

"Here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point," Kunis confessed at the time. "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway. When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever."

Article continues below advertisement

Kutcher doubled down when it came time to discuss their own hygiene as adults, seemingly joking that he washes his "armpits and crotch daily, and nothing else ever," noting, "I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."

Meanwhile, Kunis shared that she personally washes her face twice a day.

Source: OK!

Kunis spoke to E! News about their open-door bathroom policy.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.