Mila Kunis Rocks Sultry Look At New York Premiere Of Netflix's 'Luckiest Girl Alive'

Mila Kunis stepped out in style for the New York premiere of Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive. The 39-year-old sported a look by designer Carolina Herrera in a sleek, low-cut, black mini dress and thigh-high boots as she posed for photographs at Paris Theater on Thursday, September 29.

The Spy Who Dumped Me actress — who also stars in the thrilling new Netflix drama — proved she can rock a black carpet as she showcased her trim waist and long legs in the little black number.