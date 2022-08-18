Teenage Costars To Mom & Dad: Inside Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Fairytale Romance

The couple first sparked dating rumors in early 2012 after being spotted out and about together. Kutcher later told the story of how sparks flew between them at a housewarming party.

'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET AWAY FROM THEIR TWO KIDS

"I think I was smoking cigarettes at the time, and I was still a smoker. And she had quit smoking and she was like, she wanted me to like shotgun cigarette smoke so she could breathe it in and I was like, 'All right,'" Kutcher shared during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "And gradually through the night, it got closer and closer and closer … It was kind of obvious that things were happening."