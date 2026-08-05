Milania Giudice Gets 'Baby V' Tattoo After Childhood Friend Victoria Zardoya's Tragic Death

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Milania Giudice honored her late childhood friend Victoria Zardoya by getting a "Baby V" tattoo following her sudden death at age 20. Giudice shared the emotional tribute on Instagram Stories on August 3, showing off the small script tattoo on her wrist. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "Always my baby V." The tattoo served as a lasting reminder of the close bond Giudice and Zardoya had shared over the years.

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Details Emerged About Victoria Zardoya’s Fatal Accident During Florida Trip

Source: @milania.ggiudice/Instagram Milania Giudice shared a tribute to Victoria Zardoya after the 20-year-old died in a tragic accident.

Per People, Zardoya died on July 26 following a tragic accident during a trip to Egmont Key, an island off the coast of Tampa Bay, Florida. A post shared by influencer Victoria Silberbusch via Instagram on July 26, which Giudice later reposted, explained that the update had been shared at the request of Zardoya's family. Silberbusch described it as a "terrible & tragic accident" that happened while the group was exploring the historic ruins at Fort Dade on Egmont Key.

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Source: @milania.ggiudice/Instagram Victoria Zardoya’s friends tried to get help after the tragic fall during the Florida trip, as emergency responders were contacted.

According to Silberbusch’s account, Zardoya suffered fatal injuries after falling. "At first, we thought Victoria had fallen only one level. We ran to the edge, calling out to her, but quickly realized she had fallen much farther than we first believed. We immediately began climbing down to reach her while others called 911," Silberbusch said. Silberbusch added, "Friends back at the boats launched flares to help first responders locate us as quickly as possible, and additional calls were made to communicate just how urgent the situation was." Zardoya was later transported by helicopter to a hospital, where she died from injuries related to the fall.

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Milania Giudice Remembered Victoria Zardaoya as Her 'Sister'

Source: @_victoriazardoya/Instagram Milania Giudice paid tribute to her longtime friend, calling Victoria Zardoya a sister in a heartfelt social media post.

Giudice opened up about the heartbreak of losing her longtime friend in an emotional Instagram post featuring photos of the pair together. "There are no words in any language that could ever describe losing you. I still wait for your name to pop up on my phone, I still expect to hear your laugh, and I still catch myself wanting to tell you something. My heart keeps forgetting what my mind already knows," she wrote. She also reflected on the special place Zardoya held in her life, describing their friendship as a connection that would always remain important to her. "Forever my best friend. Forever my sister. Forever my Victoria. We had one h--- of a ride, kid," Giudice added.

Source: @milania.ggiudice/Instagram Victoria Zardoya had been mourned by Milania Giudice and her family following her sudden passing in July.