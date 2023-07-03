Carrie Underwood Shows Off Sweet Matching Tattoo With Mom and Sisters After Kelly Clarkson Squashes Feud Rumors

The country singer revealed she got a matching tattoo with her mom and sisters in Sin City over the weekend. Taking to Instagram to show off the family's new ink — with Underwood rocking her heart tattoo on her ankle — she explained of the family affair: “When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are , ‘What?’ and ‘Where?’”

Carrie Underwood has nothing but love to give.

“I never would’ve thought I’d see the day that Mama Carole [Underwood] would be gettin’ some ink! 😂❤️," she concluded her Sunday, July 2, post.

The American Idol alum, 40, and the ladies in her family — including sisters Shanna Underwood Means and Stephanie U. Shelton — got the small heart designs done at Darek Riley’s Nevada studio.