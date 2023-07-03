Carrie Underwood Shows Off Sweet Matching Tattoo With Mom and Sisters After Kelly Clarkson Squashes Feud Rumors
Carrie Underwood has nothing but love to give.
The country singer revealed she got a matching tattoo with her mom and sisters in Sin City over the weekend. Taking to Instagram to show off the family's new ink — with Underwood rocking her heart tattoo on her ankle — she explained of the family affair: “When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are, ‘What?’ and ‘Where?’”
“I never would’ve thought I’d see the day that Mama Carole [Underwood] would be gettin’ some ink! 😂❤️," she concluded her Sunday, July 2, post.
The American Idol alum, 40, and the ladies in her family — including sisters Shanna Underwood Means and Stephanie U. Shelton — got the small heart designs done at Darek Riley’s Nevada studio.
This wasn't the first time Underwood recently got tatted, as she revealed two months prior that she got matching floral tattoos with her best friends.
“Sisters … not by blood … but sisters nonetheless,” the blonde beauty wrote alongside a carousel of moments from the ladies' trip to Florida. “God truly showed us great favor by putting us all together. These ladies are strong, kind and faithful and I’m so happy I get to do life with them!!!!”
The "Before He Cheats" singer added at the time: “It’s true that you don’t get to choose your family, but if I could, I would choose these exact three women to be my sisters-in-law! From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn’t know what hit it! I love you ladies!!!”
As Underwood continues to add new designs to her body, rumored frenemy Kelly Clarkson continues to address claims that the ladies have had years-long "beef."
It was reported last year that the "Church Bells" singer was less than thrilled when Clarkson dropped her Kellyoke EP the same week as her Denim and Rhinestones album. Adding fuel to their rumored tension is the fact that they’re both the "most successful winners" of American Idol, having come out on top as country super stars.
"Carrie was jealous Kelly got a coaching gig on The Voice that she thought should've been hers," an insider spilled of other reasons the musicians didn't get along. "And Kelly's always been jealous that Carrie's the bestselling idol to come out of Idol."
Overall, "The constant comparisons drive them crazy," the source alleged.
Meanwhile, Clarkson directly addressed the rumors in 2018, pointing out that the ladies hadn't had enough interactions for them to have any beef. She doubled sown on these claims on the Tuesday, June 27, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
“People always pit us together and we don’t even know each other well enough to be pitted against each other,” Clarkson told Andy Cohen. “Literally, we’ve ran into each other a handful of times. There’s no beef between us. There’s nothing between us. We don’t know each other. We’ve literally run into each other a few times.”