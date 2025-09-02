Miley Cyrus Admits Mom Tish 'Always Wanted Me to Stay With the Wrong Guy' Just Because They Were 'Hot'
Miley Cyrus admitted her mom, Tish Cyrus, doesn't have her priorities straight when it comes to romance.
In a new interview featuring the ladies and Miley's two sisters, Brandi and Noah Cyrus, the gang discussed their current and past failed relationships.
Miley Cyrus Shares Her Mom's Unhelpful Dating Advice
"Mom’s always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy ’cause they’re hot," the "Party in the U.S.A." crooner confessed to an outlet.
"Well, that was great advice because after so many years, you’re kind of over it and you’re like..." Tish replied.
"What do you mean?" Miley asked, to which her mom said, "In a relationship. At least you get to look at somebody that’s frigging hot!"
Miley Gushes Over Boyfriend Maxx Morando
The Black Mirror alum wasn't giving into her mom's opinion, sharing of her current boyfriend Maxx Morando, "No, I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me."
"I had to learn that the hard way because my mommy taught me the wrong way and then I had to learn the right way by myself," Miley spilled. "I had to find someone who treats me with respect and then Mom never really put that on the top three of her must-haves. Mom was like, They need to be tall."
Miley's On-Off Romance With Liam Hemsworth
Though Miley didn't identify any exes by name, she could have been referring to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, whom she had an on-off relationship with from 2009 to 2019.
The two first got together after meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009. The costars got engaged in 2012 but called it off the following year.
However, they reunited at the end of 2016 and were engaged again, going on to marry in 2018 — but after just seven months as husband and wife, Miley filed for divorce, with the split being finalized in 2020.
The "Wrecking Ball" vocalist has touched on their up and down dynamic, revealing in a past interview that "it looked like I was living some fairy tale" even though she "really wasn't."
"At that time, my experimentation with drugs and booze and the circle of people around me was not fulfilling or sustainable or ever going to get me to my fullest potential and purpose," Miley shared.
Surprisingly, the Hannah Montana lead "didn't spend too much time crying over" the split.
"It wasn't because I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something, but it was just because it wasn't going to change it," she explained. "I tried to just continue to be active in what I can control, otherwise you just start feeling like you're trapped."