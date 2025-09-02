Miley Cyrus Admits Mom Tish 'Always Wanted Me to Stay With the Wrong Guy' Just Because They Were 'Hot'

Article continues below advertisement

Miley Cyrus admitted her mom, Tish Cyrus, doesn't have her priorities straight when it comes to romance. In a new interview featuring the ladies and Miley's two sisters, Brandi and Noah Cyrus, the gang discussed their current and past failed relationships.

Miley Cyrus Shares Her Mom's Unhelpful Dating Advice

Source: mega Miley Cyrus admitted her mom Tish's priorities for dating were to find someone 'tall' and 'hot.'

"Mom’s always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy ’cause they’re hot," the "Party in the U.S.A." crooner confessed to an outlet. "Well, that was great advice because after so many years, you’re kind of over it and you’re like..." Tish replied. "What do you mean?" Miley asked, to which her mom said, "In a relationship. At least you get to look at somebody that’s frigging hot!"

Miley Gushes Over Boyfriend Maxx Morando

Source: mega Miley Cyrus and drummer Maxx Morando began dating in 2021.

The Black Mirror alum wasn't giving into her mom's opinion, sharing of her current boyfriend Maxx Morando, "No, I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me." "I had to learn that the hard way because my mommy taught me the wrong way and then I had to learn the right way by myself," Miley spilled. "I had to find someone who treats me with respect and then Mom never really put that on the top three of her must-haves. Mom was like, They need to be tall."

Miley's On-Off Romance With Liam Hemsworth

Source: mega The pop star was in an on-off relationship with Liam Hemsworth for a decade.

Though Miley didn't identify any exes by name, she could have been referring to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, whom she had an on-off relationship with from 2009 to 2019. The two first got together after meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009. The costars got engaged in 2012 but called it off the following year. However, they reunited at the end of 2016 and were engaged again, going on to marry in 2018 — but after just seven months as husband and wife, Miley filed for divorce, with the split being finalized in 2020.

Source: mega The exes were married for less than a year when they decided to divorce.