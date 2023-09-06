Miley Cyrus Reveals the Day She Decided to Divorce Liam Hemsworth: Watch

"In 2008, I needed to do another feature film for Disney, and I didn’t want it to be a part of Hannah Montana," she explained. "Once we had written the screenplay, it was time to audition all the guys who would play Will, my boyfriend in the movie. We had gotten it down from thousands to the final three, and Liam was a part of that final three."

She continued, "I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was, it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and in real life, so the chemistry was undeniable. And that was the beginning of a long, 10-year relationship."