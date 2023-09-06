Miley Cyrus Reveals the Day She Decided to Divorce Liam Hemsworth: Watch
Nearly four years after Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got divorced, the former revealed the exact moment she knew it wasn't going to work out in the long run.
In a clip posted to TikTok, in which the singer has been discussing her recent single "Used to Be Young," she said she made the decision to end her marriage on the same day she performed a headlining set at the Glastonbury Festival in 2019.
"It was in June [2019], which was the decision had been made that me and Liam's commitment to being married just really came from, of course, a place of love first, because we'd been together for 10 years, but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could," she shared.
"The day of the show, I decided it was no longer going to work in life and be in that relationship. That was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first, and I guess that's why it is now so important to me for that to not be the case. That the human comes first," she continued.
Elsewhere in the series, the "Flowers" crooner, 30, spoke about meeting Hemsworth, 33, on the set of The Last Song and how their relationship blossomed.
"In 2008, I needed to do another feature film for Disney, and I didn’t want it to be a part of Hannah Montana," she explained. "Once we had written the screenplay, it was time to audition all the guys who would play Will, my boyfriend in the movie. We had gotten it down from thousands to the final three, and Liam was a part of that final three."
She continued, "I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was, it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and in real life, so the chemistry was undeniable. And that was the beginning of a long, 10-year relationship."
The blonde beauty and the handsome hunk dated on and off for a decade, and they eventually got married in 2018. However, they divorced the next year.
"What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore," Cyrus shared of going through a public split. "That's OK. I can accept that. I can't accept the villainizing and just all those stories."