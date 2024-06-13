Miley Cyrus Admits She's Not Friends With Many Celebrities: 'Doesn't Feel Like My People'
Miley Cyrus' inner circle is quite small — and that's the way she likes it!
In a new interview on Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, the pop star, 31, revealed why she doesn't maintain relationships with other A-listers like herself.
"I am not very active or a very active part of my community of other artists and entertainers and celebrities. It just doesn’t feel like my people when I’m in that room. But there are certain artists," the "Flowers" songstress admitted. "Like Beyoncé — who, like us, we’ve known each other for a long time."
Cyrus recalled when she first interacted with Bey and other superstars, including Mary J. Blige, Carrie Underwood, Fergie, Natasha Bedingfield, Ashanti and more, when she performed at the 2008 Stand Up to Cancer telethon.
"I was, like, sandwiched between Rihanna and the Queen Bey, and they’re fully grown up, gorgeous, probably similar to my age now. Towering over me, completely stunning," she noted. "I’m like, super small, have acne, have braces on the back of my teeth, and I’m standing next to Mariah Carey, who is dripping in diamonds. And Beyoncé was so kind to me."
The Hannah Montana alum and the "Halo" singer, 42, teamed up for the duet "II Most Wanted" from Beyoncé's latest album, Cowboy Carter.
"Now, just from seeing her, I’ve created, like, a relationship, maybe, a bit more in-depth," she shared of their tight bond. "We haven’t ever had this conversation, so now maybe you and I may be more friends than I’m friends with Beyoncé, but Beyoncé and I have just the kindness and the consistency of everything."
"I’m part of my community in that way, but it’s all quantity — not quality," she added. "I’m not very active in that."
This isn't the first time Cyrus has gushed over Bey.
Cyrus revealed she wrote "II Most Wanted" two and a half years ago."
“When Beyoncé reached out to me about music, I thought of it right away because it really encompasses our relationship," she said.
“I told her, ‘We don’t have to get country; we are country. We’ve been country,’” she continued. “Getting to write a song, not just sing, for Beyoncé was a dream come true. "
The Disney Channel alum also shared how it's nice to chat with Bey over text.
I think it’s a really cute part of our relationship, because over the past couple of years, I’ve really locked down on my privacy and on what I share with the public,” Cyrus told W Magazine. “She’s the same way. Part of our relationship is the safety between us.”