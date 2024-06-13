Miley Cyrus Admits She's Not Friends With Many Celebrities: 'Doesn't Feel Like My People'

The Hannah Montana alum and the "Halo" singer, 42, teamed up for the duet "II Most Wanted" from Beyoncé's latest album, Cowboy Carter.

"Now, just from seeing her, I’ve created, like, a relationship, maybe, a bit more in-depth," she shared of their tight bond. "We haven’t ever had this conversation, so now maybe you and I may be more friends than I’m friends with Beyoncé, but Beyoncé and I have just the kindness and the consistency of everything."

"I’m part of my community in that way, but it’s all quantity — not quality," she added. "I’m not very active in that."