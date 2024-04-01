Ludacris Praises 'Fearless' Beyoncé for 'Making History' With New Country-Inspired Album
Ludacris sang Beyoncé's praises after the bombshell release of her country-inspired album, Cowboy Carter.
While walking the red carpet before the iHeart Radio Music Awards on Monday, April 1, the "Act a Fool" rapper dubbed Bey "fearless" for certain choices she's made throughout her legendary career.
"I love how she's taking these risks and just like making history with it," he gushed. "If anybody deserves this innovator award, it's definitely her. And I'm proud and I've seen her evolution over the last two decades and I feel like nobody deserves it more."
"Fearless. She's fearless, man," he continued. "And I think we need more of those individuals who are not afraid to take risks in this industry. Cross genres, make up their own genres, all of that."
As OK! previously reported, Cowboy Carter dropped on Friday, March 29, and features collaborations with Linda Martell, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Post Malone and Miley Cyrus and other incredible artists.
The "9 to 5" singer herself congratulated Beyoncé for her rendition of "Jolene", which she originally released in 1973.
"Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it!" Parton captioned the Instagram post. "Love, Dolly P."
Aside from her cover of the country classic, Bey appeared to acknowledge being snubbed at the Grammy Awards in her song “SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’”.
"A-O-T-Y, I ain’t win (Let’s go)," she sang in one portion of the track. "I ain’t stung by them / Take that s--- on the chin / Come back and f--- up the pen."
Although she's won over 30 Grammys, she has never taken home the coveted Album of the Year award — something her husband Jay-Z pointed out at this year's show.
Despite Luda's praise, the mother-of-three's album has received mixed reviews. Some fans absolutely loved it, while others criticized it for the music allegedly not being "country" enough.
However, "Stompin' Grounds" singer Reyna Roberts revealed that she hoped the "Single Ladies" artist's new album would "open up some people's eyes to country music."
"Just [with] Beyoncé releasing her music, in the past day I’ve probably gained like 12,000 fans just from people looking at Black Country music," Roberts explained at the time.