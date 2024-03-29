Beyoncé Hints at Grammy Awards Snub in New 'Cowboy Carter' Album
Beyoncé appeared to hint at being snubbed for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards in her song “SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’” featured on Cowboy Carter.
On the brand new country-inspired album — which dropped on Friday, March 29 — Queen Bey confidently sings, "A-O-T-Y, I ain’t win (Let’s go) / I ain’t stung by them / Take that s--- on the chin / Come back and f--- up the pen."
Beyoncé collaborated with Linda Martell, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Post Malone and Miley Cyrus on the highly-anticipated, genre-bending album.
Parton herself gushed over the "Single Ladies" artist's rendition of "Jolene", which she originally released in 1973, in an Instagram post shared on Friday. "Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it!" she said. "Love, Dolly P."
Country singer Reyna Roberts said she hoped Bey's new album would "open up some people's eyes to country music."
"Just [with] Beyoncé releasing her music, in the past day I’ve probably gained like 12,000 fans just from people looking at Black Country music," she shared.
Meanwhile, Nashville-based artist Julie Williams revealed via TikTok that her dream was that "in this era of Beyoncé, those lines will be blurred and people will discover country and country artists and will begin to innovate and bring amazing changes to the genre that have been needed for so long."
This comes one day after Beyonce shared a fun photo of herself playfully eating spaghetti with her fingers on her private jet on Thursday, March 28, as fans eagerly awaited the "Halo" singer's new tracks.
"She’s about to gag us 😭," one user wrote, and another chimed in, "Her album drop in a couple hours and she’s this unbothered? We’re in for it BAD."
"Nothing s----- than a woman eating spaghetti 🔥❤," a third follower quipped.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While Beyonce has been widely praised for her new album, Erykah Badu took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam the cover.
"To Jay-Z . Say something Jay. You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me??" she penned without further explanation. She also shared the post on Instagram, captioning the image, "Hmmm."
"What is Erykah’s problem with Beyoncé?" one fan wondered. "She shouted her out in a song and Erykah been shady ever since. I’m so confused."