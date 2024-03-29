Beyoncé Hints at Grammy Awards Snub in New 'Cowboy Carter' Album

Country singer Reyna Roberts said she hoped Bey's new album would "open up some people's eyes to country music."

"Just [with] Beyoncé releasing her music, in the past day I’ve probably gained like 12,000 fans just from people looking at Black Country music," she shared.

Meanwhile, Nashville-based artist Julie Williams revealed via TikTok that her dream was that "in this era of Beyoncé, those lines will be blurred and people will discover country and country artists and will begin to innovate and bring amazing changes to the genre that have been needed for so long."