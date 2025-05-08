Tish Cyrus Responds After Unfollowing Daughter Miley on Instagram and Sparking Feud Rumors
Is there another Cyrus family feud brewing?
Though Tish Cyrus unfollowed daughter Miley Cyrus on Instagram the other day, the matriarch insisted it was a complete accident.
Fans thought the snub was intentional since earlier that same week, Miley's estranged dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, revealed he was finally reuniting with the "Flowers" singer.
On Wednesday, May 7, Tish clarified of unfollowing Miley, "I didn’t. Idk what happened lol."
Tish claimed on a social media post that she had "no idea how that happened" and has since started following the Grammy winner again.
Insider Miley Cyrus' Tension With Dad Billy Ray
Speculation over the Hannah Montana costars' strained relationship surfaced in 2023, as Miley didn't attend her dad's wedding to ex-wife Firerose.
When the singer-actress won her first Grammy the following year, she thanked several of her loved ones but left out her father.
"I don’t think I forgot anyone — but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!" she declared after giving her mom and sister Brandi Cyrus a shout-out.
In an interview, the "See You Again" vocalist also admitted she inherited her dad's "narcissim."
Despite Billy Ray hinting at reconnecting with Miley, it's unclear where they currently stand.
Tish Cyrus Was Once Estranged From Daughter Noah
Things also became ice cold between Noah Cyrus and her mom sometime after the latter and Billy Ray divorced in 2022.
As OK! reported, Tish went on to marry actor Dominic Purcell in 2023, but her youngest daughter didn't attend the nuptials, as rumors swirled Noah dated the Prison Break actor before he started seeing Tish.
Meanwhile, Miley, Brandi and their brother Trace Cyrus fully supported their mom's new marriage. Their other brother Braison Cyrus sided with Noah, as he also skipped his mother's wedding.
Tish and Noah Cyrus Mended Ties
At some point, Tish and Noah were able to work things out, with the latter even guest co-hosting her mom's "Sorry We're Cyrus" podcast last month.
During the chat, the "July" singer raved over how her fiancé, Pinkus, get alongs so well with Tish.
"It’s really cute because my fiancé and my mom are really close," Noah spilled. "I love that so much because my past boyfriends, my mom has not been close with. Well, my first one you tried to be and then the rest were just, like, [a] plane crash. We got through it, and now I’m with a nice, little German man."
"I love him so much," Tish gushed. "And honestly, I just talk about, like, he is a man and he's just respectful, and driven, and sweet. Honestly, I think he is perfect."