Tish Cyrus Responds After Unfollowing Daughter Miley on Instagram and Sparking Feud Rumors

Speculation over the Hannah Montana costars' strained relationship surfaced in 2023, as Miley didn't attend her dad's wedding to ex-wife Firerose.

When the singer-actress won her first Grammy the following year, she thanked several of her loved ones but left out her father.

"I don’t think I forgot anyone — but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!" she declared after giving her mom and sister Brandi Cyrus a shout-out.

In an interview, the "See You Again" vocalist also admitted she inherited her dad's "narcissim."

Despite Billy Ray hinting at reconnecting with Miley, it's unclear where they currently stand.