or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tish Cyrus
OK LogoNEWS

Family Feud Explodes AGAIN: Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Unfollows Her After Billy Ray Hints at Father-Daughter Reunion

cyrus family feud unfollows
Source: MEGA

Mom Tish Cyrus unfollowed Miley Cyrus after the singer's dad, Billy Ray, hinted at a reunion with his daughter.

By:

May 8 2025, Published 7:27 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

The Cyrus family drama just doesn’t quit.

Tension flared up again after Tish Cyrus unfollowed her daughter Miley Cyrus on Instagram — just moments after Billy Ray Cyrus shared a nostalgic throwback clip of himself and Miley singing together.

Article continues below advertisement
miley dad instagram snub tish cyrus
Source: MEGA

Tish Cyrus unfollowed Miley Cyrus on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

“Can’t wait to see this young lady. Crazy how time flies,” the country star wrote in the caption of the post, teasing a possible reunion for the father-daughter duo.

That one post set fans off, especially after noticing Tish's digital snub. However, according to one insider, the whole thing was blown out of proportion.

“It was a glitch,” the source claimed, insisting there’s “no drama” happening as Tish already re-followed Miley.

Article continues below advertisement

Tish and Billy Ray’s story goes way — they met in a club in 1991, tied the knot by December 1993, and built a family together. The couple shares three kids — Miley, Noah and Braison — and Billy Ray adopted Tish’s children — Brandi and Trace — from a previous relationship.

Article continues below advertisement
miley tish instagram drama
Source: MEGA

Fans noticed the tension between the Cyrus family.

Article continues below advertisement

They tried to end things twice before — once in 2011, then again in 2013 — before finally calling it quits in 2022.

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," the two said in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

"We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths," the message continued. "We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."

MORE ON:
Tish Cyrus

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
miley dad grammys snub
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus talked about her parents on David Letterman's show in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

But the real buzz started in October 2023, when Miley skipped Billy Ray’s wedding to Firerose.

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, Miley scored her very first Grammy win for "Flowers" — and noticeably didn’t mention her dad during her Record of the Year speech.

Article continues below advertisement

When questions about a rift with Billy Ray started swirling, Miley didn’t avoid the topic. She opened up about both of her parents on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

"My parents served us and sacrificed so much for us. Anything we dreamed of, they made possible," she said on the Netflix series in 2024.

"My dad has great hair, and I got that," she joked, adding she "also inherited the narcissism" from him.

Article continues below advertisement
billy ray throwsback miley
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus posted a throwback video with Miley Cyrus.

Article continues below advertisement

She didn’t shy away from reflecting about her dad’s past, either.

"My childhood, really — I mean, we can go and talk about the hard times or the struggles, turning in my homework and learning my lines was tough — but I had food, I had love, I grew up in a beautiful big house, and my dad didn't have that," she said. "So I have a lot of empathy and compassion for his childhood, which obviously developed to create the man that he is now, that I have a lot of love for."

Still, she praised Billy Ray for the influence he’s had on her as an artist.

"The way that his brain works has always made me feel safer in my own mind because we're very similar in some of our ideas," Miley shared. "So I think a lot of his perspective on reality and on life, I've inherited from him, more so than the way that I was raised, which, really, my mom raised me."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.