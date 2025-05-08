Family Feud Explodes AGAIN: Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Unfollows Her After Billy Ray Hints at Father-Daughter Reunion
The Cyrus family drama just doesn’t quit.
Tension flared up again after Tish Cyrus unfollowed her daughter Miley Cyrus on Instagram — just moments after Billy Ray Cyrus shared a nostalgic throwback clip of himself and Miley singing together.
“Can’t wait to see this young lady. Crazy how time flies,” the country star wrote in the caption of the post, teasing a possible reunion for the father-daughter duo.
That one post set fans off, especially after noticing Tish's digital snub. However, according to one insider, the whole thing was blown out of proportion.
“It was a glitch,” the source claimed, insisting there’s “no drama” happening as Tish already re-followed Miley.
They tried to end things twice before — once in 2011, then again in 2013 — before finally calling it quits in 2022.
"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," the two said in a statement.
"We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths," the message continued. "We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."
But the real buzz started in October 2023, when Miley skipped Billy Ray’s wedding to Firerose.
At the 2024 Grammy Awards, Miley scored her very first Grammy win for "Flowers" — and noticeably didn’t mention her dad during her Record of the Year speech.
When questions about a rift with Billy Ray started swirling, Miley didn’t avoid the topic. She opened up about both of her parents on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.
"My parents served us and sacrificed so much for us. Anything we dreamed of, they made possible," she said on the Netflix series in 2024.
"My dad has great hair, and I got that," she joked, adding she "also inherited the narcissism" from him.
She didn’t shy away from reflecting about her dad’s past, either.
"My childhood, really — I mean, we can go and talk about the hard times or the struggles, turning in my homework and learning my lines was tough — but I had food, I had love, I grew up in a beautiful big house, and my dad didn't have that," she said. "So I have a lot of empathy and compassion for his childhood, which obviously developed to create the man that he is now, that I have a lot of love for."
Still, she praised Billy Ray for the influence he’s had on her as an artist.
"The way that his brain works has always made me feel safer in my own mind because we're very similar in some of our ideas," Miley shared. "So I think a lot of his perspective on reality and on life, I've inherited from him, more so than the way that I was raised, which, really, my mom raised me."