'Karma Is A B**ch': Fans Lose It After Miley Cyrus Announces She's Releasing New Music On Ex Liam Hemsworth's Birthday

Of course, fans couldn't get enough of the singer's latest move. One person wrote, "Miley dropping her new album on Liam's birthday is EVERYTHING.... the ad campaign being I love me better than you can..... AN ICON," while another added, "miley releasing her new music on the same day as liam hemsworth’s birthday, january 13. karma is a b**ch."

A third person added, "Miley’s telling the world she can love herself better ON LIAM’S BIRTHDAY?! she definitely didn’t lie when she said she’s got nerve," while a fourth user said, "Miley putting her album out on Liam’s birthday so everyone will be talking about her on HIS day is a level of petty and maliciousness that I can only dream to achieve."