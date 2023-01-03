'Karma Is A B**ch': Fans Lose It After Miley Cyrus Announces She's Releasing New Music On Ex Liam Hemsworth's Birthday
After Miley Cyrus announced she will be dropping her new single, "Flowers," about three years after she finalized her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, fans went crazy as the release date is January 13, a.k.a. the actor's birthday.
Of course, fans couldn't get enough of the singer's latest move. One person wrote, "Miley dropping her new album on Liam's birthday is EVERYTHING.... the ad campaign being I love me better than you can..... AN ICON," while another added, "miley releasing her new music on the same day as liam hemsworth’s birthday, january 13. karma is a b**ch."
A third person added, "Miley’s telling the world she can love herself better ON LIAM’S BIRTHDAY?! she definitely didn’t lie when she said she’s got nerve," while a fourth user said, "Miley putting her album out on Liam’s birthday so everyone will be talking about her on HIS day is a level of petty and maliciousness that I can only dream to achieve."
The lyrics also might even hint at their relationship
"Can love me better, I can love me better, baby / Can love me better, I can love me better, baby / Can love me better," she sings. "Yeah, I can love me better than you can."
The Hannah Montana alum, 30, and the Australia native, 32, met on the set of The Last Song, which was released in 2010. The two dated on and off for a decade before they ended up splitting in 2019.
After the news spread, the "Wrecking Ball" songstress spoke out about what she was going through.
“I recently just went through a very public divorce that f**king sucked. What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we didn’t love each other the way that we used to anymore. I can accept that. I can’t accept the villainizing and all those stories. It’s just amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there’s no gap of time that they didn’t see that could possibly be what led to this. ‘One day you were happy on the carpet and the next day you were making out with your friend in Italy! What the f**k?’ Well, there was a lot of time between that that you didn’t see…I didn’t, you know," she said on a podcast in 2020.