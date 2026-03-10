Miley Cyrus' Sister Noah Says She 'Better Be' Involved in Pop Star’s Bachelorette Party After Family Feud
Noah Cyrus wants to be a part of her sister Miley’s special day.
In a Monday, March 9, interview at the Reminders of Him premiere, the “July” singer, 26, revealed she wants to be involved in planning her sibling’s wedding.
When asked whether she will contribute to Miley’s bachelorette party, Noah was eager to jump in.
“I hope so! But I don’t know. Whenever the time comes, I better be,” she expressed.
The Hannah Montana star, 33, confirmed her engagement to Maxx Morando in December 2025 after four years of dating. No specific wedding date has been announced yet.
Inside the Cyrus Family Feud
Noah’s eagerness to get involved in Miley’s festivities comes following a lengthy family feud. After the girls’ father, Billy Ray Cyrus, separated from their mother, Tish Cyrus, in 2022, they seemed to take sides. While Miley attended Tish’s 2023 wedding to Dominic Purcell, Noah skipped out. It soon came out that the 26-year-old was rumored to have dated the Australian actor before her mom started pursuing him.
"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," an insider dished in February 2024. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."
However, the mom-daughter duo are now on good terms, as they walked the red carpet side by side at yesterday’s Reminders of Him premiere.
In an August 2025 interview, Noah confirmed that after years of tension and estrangement, their family is finally on good terms.
“I keep myself quite separated from any interest or ‘drama’ with the family. The one thing that’s connected us with the entire world is music, and that’s what’s the most important to us,” she said. “Yeah, it emotionally is draining, but it doesn’t hurt us or touch us. It’s something that you really learn to keep separate and far away from yourself.”
The star added, “Everybody’s great and loves each other. I think when you grow up with that being normal — things being public — that it doesn’t quite reach you. At the end of the day, this is a family, and that’s really it: just going through normal family stuff.”
In June 2025, Miley admitted her family had a “really difficult,” “dark decade.”
“Half of us weren’t speaking to each other at one point, and we cleaned all that up,” she revealed on the “Reclaiming With Monica Lewinsky” podcast. “That was a really important part of my year this year, was all of my family putting those lines of communication back together. A lot because of, you know, I had a lot of loyalty to my mom, the way that families do when parents get divorced.”