Tish Cyrus, 56, 'Stole' Husband Dominic Purcell, 54, From Her 'Distraught' Daughter Noah, 24, Source Claims
The latest bombshell revelation about the Cyrus family drama came in like a wrecking ball.
On Tuesday, February 27, a shocking report revealed Tish Cyrus' husband, Dominic Purcell, 54, was allegedly spending time with his now-wife's daughter Noah Cyrus, 24, when he first sparked a romance with the matriarch, 56.
"Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," a source spilled to a news publication.
The insider noted Tish was allegedly "aware" of Noah and Dominic's apparent fling and decided to proceed anyway.
"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," the confidante confessed. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."
Dominic's alleged switch-up from Noah — who is notably 30 years younger than him — to her mom seemed to provide further clarification as to why the "All Falls Down" singer skipped out on Tish's wedding to the Blade: Trinity actor in August 2023.
At the time, Noah snubbed Tish on her special day by posting Instagram photos of herself and her brother Braison Cyrus at a Walmart in California, where the Heels star had flown to see her younger sibling instead of watching her mother say "I do."
During the Walmart outing, Noah was wearing a T-shirt repping her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, which led people to believe she had taken her father's side in her parents' nasty divorce.
While fans assumed she declined an invitation to the wedding, the source revealed Tish and Dominic never sent one to her in the first place.
The ceremony was held at Miley Cyrus' Malibu mansion, where the insider claimed the Hannah Montana lead had to have armed guards placed outside of her home just in case Noah, who lives in a condo a few blocks away from her sister, tried to attend.
Jaw-dropping details about Noah's alleged romance with her now-stepfather come after Tish gushed over her husband during a recent appearance on Alex Cooper's podcast earlier this month.
"I cannot even tell you how amazing he is," the producer expressed of Dominic, whom she started dating in 2022, six years after he first slid into her DMs in 2016. "I am living my best life, and he is yummy."
Recalling their first time hanging out, Tish admitted the pair went "to lunch" and made out for "three hours."
One day later, the duo even said "I love you."
Us Weekly spoke to a source about Tish allegedly "stealing" Dominic from Noah.