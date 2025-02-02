Miley Cyrus' Alleged Family Drama Explained: From Billy Ray and Tish's Divorce to Siblings' Feud and More
Did Miley and Noah Cyrus Fight?
In 2020, Noah Cyrus released her song "The End of Everything," which referenced her challenging upbringing and her struggles growing up with her famous sibling Miley Cyrus.
During an Instagram Live session at the time, she revealed everyone gave her a hard time for being the Hannah Montana star's little sister.
"It was absolutely unbearable," she said of her experience. "And that's why I write, 'My sister's like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she'll go / and I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows.' Because that's what everybody always says to me: that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow."
Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus Divorced
Years after Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus wed in 1993, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer filed for divorce in October 2010 but called it off a few months later.
In June 2013, Tish also filed for a dissolution of marriage, marking the second time they attempted to end their union. The following month, they reconciled after undergoing couples therapy.
After two prior divorce filings, Tish ended their 28-year marriage for good by filing for divorce in Williamson County, Tenn., in April 2022, citing irreconcilable differences.
In a joint statement to People, the estranged couple commented on their decision and revealed what they planned to do afterward.
"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents," Billy Ray and Tish said. "We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important."
Billy Ray Cyrus Found Love Again
Billy Ray popped the question to Firerose in August 2022 and married her in October 2023.
"10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony," Billy Ray and Firerose said in a joint statement. "It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined."
None of his kids attended the ceremony.
However, the "Butterfly Fly Away" singer filed for divorce in May 2024, citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct. He also mentioned fraud in the documents and asked Firerose to leave their house after their split.
After three months of bitter exchanges, the former flames finalized their divorce.
Tish Cyrus Wed Dominic Purcell
Tish also found love and moved on with Dominic Purcell. They got engaged in April 2023 and tied the knot four months later in a ceremony attended by Miley, Trace Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus.
On the other hand, Noah and Braison Cyrus appeared to snub their mom, spending the day together instead of going to the ceremony. At the time, rumors also surfaced alleging Tish's husband had previously been involved with Noah.
"Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," said the source, adding Tish "was aware" of the situation at the time.
Following the claims, the "All Falls Down" singer received an NSFW comment from a user, which referenced the alleged love triangle.
"Like that guy u and ur mom both have s--- time with?" an Instagram user replied to her Instagram post that quoted Lana Del Rey's song "Young and Beautiful."
Noah immediately fired back, writing, "I'm so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just choke on the fattest c---. Just for a lil bit. Great thanks."
She quashed the rumors again by posting a birthday message for her mom in May 2023 and spending time with her in Los Angeles in July 2023.
Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus' Feud Intensified
Billy Ray and Tish's divorce seemingly pushed Miley further away from the patriarch, with a source claiming The Last Song actress was unhappy about her father's prior actions.
"There were words exchanged over what happened towards the end of Billy and Tish's marriage, and since then, but they clearly see things very differently," said a source. "Neither of them is particularly eager to make amends right now without an apology. The rest of the family are hoping it will blow over soon and they will be able to make up, but Billy and Miley are both upset."
She also snubbed her dad when she won at the 2024 Grammy Awards. According to an insider, Billy Ray attempted to connect with his daughter several times but failed.
"He's tried reaching out to Miley many times and congratulated her on her Grammys," said the source. "The kids have chosen sides, but friends are hoping the rift doesn't last forever. Miley and Billy Ray are on the outs. Miley's very close with her mom and is standing by her."
Noah Cyrus Threw Shade at Miley
Noah, unlike Miley, is reportedly "loyal" to Billy Ray after his divorce from Tish.
In October 2023, Noah left a comment under a TikTok interview of her sister on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, where the "Flowers" singer talked about growing up with a famous sister.
"The disrespect in this video," the 25-year-old singer wrote.
Miley Cyrus Made Rare Comments About Billy Ray
Following Billy Ray and Firerose's divorce, Miley mentioned the patriarch in an episode of David Letterman's talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, aired in June 2024.
"Honestly, my mom is my hero. My father — I'm grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He's almost given me this map. There is a map of what to do and what not to do. And he's guided me on both," she said.
The "Party in the U.S.A" hitmaker added, "My dad had a really rough childhood. And my childhood — I mean, we can go and talk about the hard times or the struggles — but I had food, I had love, I grew up in a beautiful big house and my dad didn't have that."
Trace Cyrus Penned a Letter to Billy Ray
On January 20, Billy Ray took the stage at Donald Trump's Liberty Ball as part of the president's Inauguration Day activities. But as he geared up to deliver a performance, he suffered a musical malfunction that seemingly made him feel frustrated.
"Is my guitar still on? I think they cut me off. I don't hear my guitar anymore," he said before slamming the stage crew members. "Is anyone awake? I don't hear it. Do y'all hear it? Is anyone back there? Can somebody turn my guitar back on? We're going to sing a bit more."
He added, "Y'all want me to sing more or you just want me to get the h--- off the stage? I don't give a d---."
After Billy Ray's appearance, which the viewers branded a "train-wreck" and "embarrassing," Trace penned a letter to express his concern for his father's health.
Part of the post read, "We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You're not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws funeral when you didn't expect me to I'm still here right now."
A few days later, Trace — who the father-of-six adopted in 1993 — posted a follow-up message, claiming Billy Ray had threatened him with legal action after he urged him to seek help.
"Pappy is looking down at you with such disappointment I can assure you," Trace added. "You should be ashamed of yourself. I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man. Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I'm not."
He also uploaded another post on Instagram Story saying Billy Ray "could've just come & talked to me like a man" instead of contacting a family member about taking a legal action against him.
Trace and Braison Cyrus Sparked Feud Rumors
In response to Trace's open letter, Braison uploaded a photo with Billy Ray to express how grateful he is that his father "is happy, healthy, and ready" to make the album they have been working on.
One fan then asked Trace about Braison's post, prompting him to reply with the cryptic message: "Birds of a feather flock together."
Billy Ray Cyrus Opened Up Amid the Drama
Amid the latest drama, Billy Ray broke his silence in a post alongside a video of his "Somebody Said a Prayer" music video, which features his son Trace.
"Sunday callin. Giving thanks for the California Rain," the "Words by Heart" singer said of the weather amid the Los Angeles wildfires, adding, "Praying for the brokenhearted and their pain. Praying for my family. For my children … sons and daughters…and their mother."