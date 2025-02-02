Miley Cyrus' Alleged Family Drama Explained: From Billy Ray and Tish's Divorce to Siblings' Feud and More

In 2020, Noah Cyrus released her song "The End of Everything," which referenced her challenging upbringing and her struggles growing up with her famous sibling Miley Cyrus.

During an Instagram Live session at the time, she revealed everyone gave her a hard time for being the Hannah Montana star's little sister.

"It was absolutely unbearable," she said of her experience. "And that's why I write, 'My sister's like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she'll go / and I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows.' Because that's what everybody always says to me: that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow."