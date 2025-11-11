What Did Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour Say at the 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Premiere After Alleged Bullying Drama? Lip Reader Spills

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour's red carpet reunion at the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere had fans buzzing amid rumors of tension, and now a lip reader has weighed in on what the costars really said to each other while posing for photos. The onscreen father-daughter duo appeared relaxed and close, as they carried on their tradition of posing together on the red carpet in Los Angeles on November 6 — weeks before the final season premieres.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour take photos together on the carpet for #StrangerThings 5 World Premiere in Hollywood tonight pic.twitter.com/XhsIP5FtSE — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 7, 2025

Lip Reader Breaks Down Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour's Interaction

Source: MEGA David Harbour made a joke about Millie Bobby Brown's husband, Jake Bongiovi, on the red carpet, a lip reader claims.

TikTok lipreader Jackie Gonzalez shared a breakdown of their red carpet interaction, starting with Harbour, 50, joking about Brown’s husband, Jake Bongiovi, “I’m not as handsome as Jake! It’s not my fault, it’s just genetics.” Brown, 21, broke out in laughter, and then asked her costar if he “ever recognized” photographers on the carpet, before adding, “I recognize them all the time, it’s usually the same people every time."

The Red Carpet Marked the Costar's First Public Reunion After Bullying Allegations

Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown allegedly filed a bullying claim against her costar.

The premiere marked the Stranger Things star’s first public reunion after headlines ignited earlier this month that Brown filed a “harassment and bullying” claim against Harbour ahead of filming Stranger Things Season 5 in January 2024. "There were pages and pages of accusations," a source dished to a news outlet. "The investigation went on for months."

Millie Bobby Brown Allegedly Requested a 'Personal Rep' on Set

Source: MEGA 'Stranger Things' director Shawn Levy seemingly slammed the bullying allegations on the red carpet.

According to the outlet, Brown allegedly requested a “personal representative” to be present during scenes filmed with Harbour. Harbour was allegedly investigated internally, though the outcome isn’t clear. Stranger Things executive producer and director Shawn Levy seemingly slammed the rumors in a separate interview on the red carpet, telling a news outlet, “At the end of the day, that’s the job — you have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe. So we did everything to build that environment, and we’re proud of the fact that we did so.”

Millie Bobby Brown Praised David Harbour

Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown praised David Harbour while on the red carpet of 'Stranger Things.'