Millie Bobby Brown and Husband Jake Bongiovi 'Adjusting Well' to Life on Their Georgia Farm: 'They Don’t Want the Constant Industry Around Them'
While Millie Bobby Brown's Hollywood career is continuing to thrive, there's nothing the actress loves more than spending time at her and Jake Bongiovi's peaceful property in Georgia.
"They have both adjusted so well to life on their farm," a source recently spilled to a news outlet. "They love tending the animals, and taking walks around the property."
"They have plenty of staff to do all the hard stuff, like mucking the stalls, so it’s not exactly hard to enjoy it all," the insider added of the duo, who married in 2024.
The source clarified that neither the Stranger Things lead, 21, or the model, 22, are "retiring," as they "both still have big Hollywood ambitions."
"They just don’t want the lifestyle of the big city or the constant industry around them," the insider explained.
The location was also super convenient for the British beauty since her hit Netflix series filmed in the state before it wrapped up its fifth and final season this year.
Brown, a known animal lover, has raved over being able to have an abundance of pets at her home: 62 to be exact!
"I have 25 farm animals, and then I have 23 foster dogs, and then I have 10 dogs in my house that are my personal dogs, and four cats," she confessed in a March interview with BBC Radio 1.
The Florence by Mills founder revealed she bought her furry friends "real single beds," noting, "Only one is allowed in the bed now because Jake said, 'No more in the bed.'"
She'll soon have at least one more critter on her land as her "donkey is pregnant. Betsy and Bernard got together, had a great night out, and now she's preggers," the movie star quipped.
Brown has managed to still have plenty of time for work, whether it's filming or attending premieres around the globe — though her recent red carpet appearances sparked drama due to fans' rude remarks about her looks.
The actress hit back at critics in February by reposting a screenshot of a British Vogue article titled "No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks," captioning her Instagram Story post, "Thank you."
However, the comments continued, prompting her to speak out the following month and address the nasty headlines she's seen that claimed she looked years older than her actual age.
"This is bullying," she declared. "The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices — it’s disturbing."
"I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow up with me," the Enola Holmes star pointed out. "Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1."
"I refuse to apologize for growing up," Brown continued. "I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself."
