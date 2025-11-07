Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour All Smiles as They Reunite for 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Premiere After Bullying Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour seemed to brush off the recent controversy surrounding them. On Thursday, November 6, the Stranger Things stars reunited at the Season 5 premiere in Los Angeles — just days after reports claimed Brown filed a “harassment and bullying” complaint against Harbour in January 2024, ahead of filming the final season.

Source: @netflix/X Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunited at the 'Stranger Things' Season 5 premiere in Los Angeles.

In a video shared by Netflix, the pair appeared in good spirits, signing autographs and joking around with fans. At one point, Brown laughed while pretending to sign Harbour’s face before the two hugged it out, showing there’s no tension between them. The duo then hit the red carpet, where Brown stole the spotlight in a stunning black lace gown. The off-the-shoulder look featured feathered details and sheer fabric that gave her a gothic-glam vibe — perfectly in line with the show’s dark theme. She completed her look with diamond drop earrings, a delicate ring and her hair styled in a sleek updo with soft tendrils framing her face.

Harbour kept things classic in a navy pinstripe suit and white shirt, topped off with a pocket square and his trademark mustache. Another clip captured a lighthearted moment between the two on the red carpet, as Harbour wrapped an arm around Brown’s shoulder in a friendly embrace. Harbour even kissed Brown on the cheek in another footage taken outside the theater.

Source: MEGA The costars' warm interaction comes just days after reports claimed that the child star filed a complaint against the actor earlier this year.

On the show, Harbour plays former police chief Jim Hopper, who becomes the adoptive father of Eleven, Brown’s character. Because they share several emotional scenes, reports claimed Brown had a “personal representative” on set during filming.

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown arrive together for one last Stranger Things premiere 🥹 pic.twitter.com/zjzcPi9Zv4 — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2025 Source: @netflix/X

Fans quickly took to social media to react to their reunion. “If she had issues with him, why would she be there? This is why you don’t trust tabloids!” one person wrote. Another added, “Thank God the rumors were fake.” A third simply wrote, “RUMORS DEBUNKED OH MY SHAYLAS.”

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour pose together at the #StrangerThings Season 5 world premiere pic.twitter.com/StpzKQkblU — Variety (@Variety) November 7, 2025 Source: @variety/X

Source: @mogutweet/X The two looked cheerful as they laughed, hugged and greeted fans on the red carpet.

As OK! previously reported, Brown allegedly submitted a complaint that included claims of “harassment and bullying,” as well as “allegations of sexual impropriety.” “There were pages and pages of accusations,” a source told an outlet. “The investigation went on for months.”

Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown wowed in a black lace gown, while David Harbour kept it classic in a navy pinstripe suit.

Before all the controversy, Harbour had always spoken warmly about Brown. "Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I knew her before any of this big fame hit. I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry," he said on the "That Scene with Dan Patrick" podcast in 2021.