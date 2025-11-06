or
David Harbour and Millie Bobbie Brown Set to Face Off at 'Stranger Things' Premiere Amid Actress' Bullying Complaint

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour
Source: MEGA

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown will come face-to-face at the 'Stranger Things' premiere, days after reports of their rumored tension went public.

Nov. 6 2025, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown are set to come face-to-face for the first time at the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere after reports of their rumored tension went public.

The Netflix show’s highly anticipated fifth season is set to host its Los Angeles premiere on Thursday, November 6, where two of the show’s biggest stars are expected to cross paths on the red carpet.

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown Are Set to Come Face-to-Face

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are expected to cross paths on the red carpet.
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are expected to cross paths on the red carpet.

The premiere comes days after the multiple outlets reported that Brown filed a “harassment and bullying” claim against Harbour in January 2024, ahead of filming Stranger Things Season 5.

"There were pages and pages of accusations," a source dished to an outlet. "The investigation went on for months."

Millie Bobby Brown Filed Bully Claims Against David Harbour

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour star on Netflix's 'Stranger Things.'
Source: Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour star on Netflix's 'Stranger Things.'

In the sci-fi drama, Brown stars as Eleven, the adopted daughter of Harbour’s character, police chief Jim Hopper. According to the legal documents, the actress requested a “personal representative” to be present during scenes filmed with Harbour. Harbour allegedly was investigated internally, though the outcome isn’t clear.

Harbour previously spoke fondly of his relationship with the Damsel actress, explaining in a 2021 interview that he had a “deep fatherly affection for her.”

"Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I knew her before any of this big fame hit. I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry," he said on the "That Scene with Dan Patrick" podcast in 2021. "I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with.”

David Harbour Spoke Highly of Millie Bobby Brown

Photo of David Harbour previously spoke of his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown fondly.
Source: MEGA

David Harbour previously spoke fondly of his relationship with the young starlet.

During the same interview, the Violent Night actor shared behind-the-scenes tidbits and revealed one of his favorite memories with Brown from Stranger Things.

"It's being in the makeup trailer together, in the morning, and just sort of going over the things that are happening with our lives,” he recounted. “And she's very interested in my romantic life too, which I'm annoyed by to no end… It's really just that dynamic of like us as fake father and daughter, just like playing that up in real life."

Millie Bobby Brown Hinted at Estrangement

Photo of David Harbour previously spoke of his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown fondly.
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown hinted at an estrangement from David Harbour in March 2024.

Brown seemingly hinted at an estrangement between her and Harbour in a March 2024 interview when she noticeably tensed up when he was mentioned in the conversation.

At the time, the interviewer joked about her May 2024 wedding to Jake Bongiovi and how Harbour should officiate the ceremony.

"I don’t know how I feel [about that]. Sure," she hesitantly replied. Stranger Things star Matthew Modine ultimately stepped up for the role during the ceremony.

