David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown are set to come face-to-face for the first time at the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere after reports of their rumored tension went public. The Netflix show’s highly anticipated fifth season is set to host its Los Angeles premiere on Thursday, November 6, where two of the show’s biggest stars are expected to cross paths on the red carpet.

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown Are Set to Come Face-to-Face

Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are expected to cross paths on the red carpet.

The premiere comes days after the multiple outlets reported that Brown filed a “harassment and bullying” claim against Harbour in January 2024, ahead of filming Stranger Things Season 5. "There were pages and pages of accusations," a source dished to an outlet. "The investigation went on for months."

Millie Bobby Brown Filed Bully Claims Against David Harbour

Source: Netflix Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour star on Netflix's 'Stranger Things.'

In the sci-fi drama, Brown stars as Eleven, the adopted daughter of Harbour’s character, police chief Jim Hopper. According to the legal documents, the actress requested a “personal representative” to be present during scenes filmed with Harbour. Harbour allegedly was investigated internally, though the outcome isn’t clear. Harbour previously spoke fondly of his relationship with the Damsel actress, explaining in a 2021 interview that he had a “deep fatherly affection for her.” "Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I knew her before any of this big fame hit. I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry," he said on the "That Scene with Dan Patrick" podcast in 2021. "I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with.”

David Harbour Spoke Highly of Millie Bobby Brown

Source: MEGA David Harbour previously spoke fondly of his relationship with the young starlet.

During the same interview, the Violent Night actor shared behind-the-scenes tidbits and revealed one of his favorite memories with Brown from Stranger Things. "It's being in the makeup trailer together, in the morning, and just sort of going over the things that are happening with our lives,” he recounted. “And she's very interested in my romantic life too, which I'm annoyed by to no end… It's really just that dynamic of like us as fake father and daughter, just like playing that up in real life."

Millie Bobby Brown Hinted at Estrangement

Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown hinted at an estrangement from David Harbour in March 2024.