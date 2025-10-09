Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Share First Look of Their Adopted Daughter: See Photo
Oct. 9 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Mille Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi shared a rare first look at their adopted daughter.
“my t swift october 🍁,” Brown, 21, captioned a carousel of photos via Instagram on Thursday, October 9. Although she shared several October memories, including pumpkin patch snaps, car selfies and a Disneyland visit, fans were quick to spot Brown and Bongiovi’s daughter in one of them.
In the adorable shot taken from behind, the Stranger Things star rested her head against Bongiovi’s as they both looked down at their daughter’s face, which was blurred by the actress. The trio appeared to be on the It’s a Small World ride at one of the Disney parks.
“Jake and you and the sweet baby girl🥹💜,” one fan wrote in the comments section.
Meanwhile, another user added, “YES THE PHOTO DUMPS WE LUVVVVV.”
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Welcomed Child in August
Brown and Bongiovi, 23, revealed in August that they are now parents.
"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," the couple wrote in a joint post, announcing the infant’s arrival. “And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”
Jon Bon Jovi Recently Met Grandfather
Jake’s father, Jon Bon Jovi, opened up about his experience meeting his grandchild on the “Dumb Blonde” podcast in September, joking he was a “pain in the butt” grandfather.
“They adopted a girl and we met the baby, obviously, and immediately that becomes your grandchild,” he explained. “It’s beautiful, I want to see pictures like every day.”
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Tied the Knot in 2024
Brown and Bongiovi, 23, quietly tied the knot in May 2024, and since then, the actress has been open about her hopes of starting a family.
"My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake," the Damsel actress explained during a March appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast. "Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me."
She added, "And my nan, my grandmother, was a huge part of my life. And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally."