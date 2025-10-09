Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Share First Look of Their Adopted Daughter: See Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Mille Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi shared a rare first look at their adopted daughter. “my t swift october 🍁,” Brown, 21, captioned a carousel of photos via Instagram on Thursday, October 9. Although she shared several October memories, including pumpkin patch snaps, car selfies and a Disneyland visit, fans were quick to spot Brown and Bongiovi’s daughter in one of them.

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcomed first child in August.

In the adorable shot taken from behind, the Stranger Things star rested her head against Bongiovi’s as they both looked down at their daughter’s face, which was blurred by the actress. The trio appeared to be on the It’s a Small World ride at one of the Disney parks. “Jake and you and the sweet baby girl🥹💜,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another user added, “YES THE PHOTO DUMPS WE LUVVVVV.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Welcomed Child in August

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown welcomed their daughter via adoption.

Brown and Bongiovi, 23, revealed in August that they are now parents. "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," the couple wrote in a joint post, announcing the infant’s arrival. “And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”

Jon Bon Jovi Recently Met Grandfather

Source: MEGA Jon Bon Jovi shared his experience of meeting his grandchild.

Jake’s father, Jon Bon Jovi, opened up about his experience meeting his grandchild on the “Dumb Blonde” podcast in September, joking he was a “pain in the butt” grandfather. “They adopted a girl and we met the baby, obviously, and immediately that becomes your grandchild,” he explained. “It’s beautiful, I want to see pictures like every day.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Tied the Knot in 2024

Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied he knot in 2024.