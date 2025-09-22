Jon Bon Jovi Dishes on Meeting Son Jake and Millie Bobby Brown's 'Beautiful' Little Girl After Adoption News: 'It's Crazy'

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Bon Jovi is loving life as a grandpa.

Article continues below advertisement

The rock legend opened up on Bunnie XO’s podcast about meeting his son Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown’s newly adopted baby girl. “It’s crazy, but great. Wonderful,” the rocker said on Sunday, September 21. “They adopted a girl, we met the baby obviously and immediately that becomes your grandchild, you know what I mean? Your baby. It’s beautiful.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/TikTok Jon Bon Jovi said he’s asking for baby pictures every other day from the couple.

Article continues below advertisement

At 63, the “It’s My Life” hitmaker admitted he’s already hooked. “I want to see pictures, like, every other day,” he laughed. “I’m that pain in the b--- guy already and, yeah, it’s cool.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to his son’s marriage, Jon made it clear the family is all in. “We blessed it because we get it, you know?” he explained. “They’re sorta mature beyond their years. She comes from a family where her parents are still together and they married very young. Her and Jake fell in love and we just thought, ‘OK, we’ll support this. And it’s working out.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram The couple announced the news with a heartfelt Instagram post in August.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Millie and Jake introduced their new family member in a joint Instagram post on August 21. “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” the couple wrote.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The Stranger Things actress and her husband shocked everyone by secretly tying the knot in May 2024. Millie’s dream of becoming a mother isn’t new, as she admitted earlier this year on the “SmartLess” podcast that she always wanted kids. “My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake,” she shared. “Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a baby girl this past summer.

Article continues below advertisement

"And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life. And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

The son of the famous musician, however, had one rule. “It’s a huge thing. Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing,” Millie revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress has always wanted a 'big family.'