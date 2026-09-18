Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Share First Glimpse of Baby No. 2
Sept. 18 2026, Updated 8:45 a.m. ET
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are giving fans their first glimpse of their growing family after welcoming their second child.
In a new Instagram post, the Stranger Things alum shared a close-up photo of her hand wearing a diamond-encrusted ring that read "Mom," as it rested on what appeared to be Bongiovi's hand.
Two tiny hands of different sizes could then be seen holding onto the couple's hands, offering a sweet peek at their newest addition.
Brown kept the caption short and sweet, writing, “Hi, little guy!”
Fans quickly filled social media with congratulatory messages for the couple.
“Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcoming another little one. ❤️ Their family is growing beautifully. Congratulations to them!” one person wrote via X.
“happy for her! Wishing her family all the love in the world. ❤️,” another added.
A third person penned, “young, wealthy couples choosing to save children from the adoption system is so incredible ❤️.”
A supporter suggested, “Second child already, time really flies since those early Stranger Things days.”
The Couple Previously Teased Their Growing Family
As OK! previously reported, Brown appeared to offer a subtle hint about her growing family in an Instagram post on September 7.
The actress shared a video showing her holding her daughter while Bongiovi walked beside her with a baby carrier strapped to his chest. The new baby remained out of view as the couple strolled alongside alpacas in Italy's Dolomites mountain range.
Another photo featured a decorative bowl filled with fresh eggs, which also appeared to hint at their life as a family of four.
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'Beautiful Next Chapter of Parenthood'
A source confirmed to People that the brunette beauty and the son of Jon Bon Jovi “have welcomed their second baby together through adoption.”
The pair adopted their first child in August 2025 and announced the news on social media at the time.
"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," they wrote. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."
The young parents have not publicly shared their daughter's name and have generally kept her face off social media.
Brown Has Always ‘Wanted a Big Family’
Millie has previously spoken about wanting many kids.
"I really want a big family. I'm one of four. He's one of four. So, it is definitely in our future," she previously shared on the “Smartless” podcast.
The Enola Holmes alum has also described becoming a mother as a "beautiful, amazing journey."
"[The baby has] taught us so much already," she said in an interview with Vogue about her eldest child. "Perspective is a huge thing. The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It's just endless joy."