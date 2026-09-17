Millie Bobby Brown Welcomes Baby No. 2 Through Adoption With Husband Jake Bongiovi

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Millie Bobby Brown is officially a mom-of-two! The 22-year-old Stranger Things actress has welcomed her second child via adoption with her husband of two years, Jake Bongiovi, 24, People reported. The tot's name has not been revealed. The actress and her husband seemingly hinted at expanding their family on social media. On September 7, Brown uploaded a photo of the couple walking two alpacas in the Dolomites mountains. Brown held their young daughter as Bongiovi walked with what appeared to be a baby carrier strapped to his chest, possibly holding their newest addition.

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'Beautiful Next Chapter'

Source: @MILLIEBOBBYBROWN/INSTAGRAM Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi teased their new addition.

Brown and Bongiovi welcomed their first child together last summer, announcing the adoption of their daughter on Instagram in August 2025. "This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," Brown wrote. "And then there were three," she gushed. Brown and Bongiovi have kept their daughter relatively unseen and will likely do the same for their second bundle of joy. However, the actress has been open about parenthood, occasionally offering rare glimpses at her family life.

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Source: @MILLIEBOBBYBROWN/INSTAGRAM Mille Bobby Brown always knew adoption would be part of her future.

The star previously shared that she always knew adoption would be part of her motherhood journey. "It was always part of my childhood dreams,” Brown told "Not Gonna Lie" podcast host Kylie Kelce in June. “Every time I was at home and I was, you know, 5, 6 years old, my parents were like, ‘You had your baby dolls.’ They were all adopted. I never had any of them myself," she added. "And I never pretended I was pregnant.”

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'Adoption Is Love'

Source: @MILLIEBOBBYBROWN/INSTAGRAM Millie Bobby Brown wants a big family.

While Brown has welcomed both of her children through adoption thus far, she admitted that she still hopes to carry her own child and experience pregnancy too. "It’s not because I don’t want that. Hopefully one day that’s in my future,” the Enola Holmes star expressed. “Adoption is love; adoption is forever." The young celebrity explained that she hopes to have multiple kids with her husband while sharing her aspirations on the "Smartless" podcast in March 2025. "I really want a family. I really want a big family," she gushed. "I'm one of four. He's one of four. So, it is definitely in our future, but, for me, I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different from adopting."

Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown always knew she would be a young mother.