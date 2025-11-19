or
Millie Bobby Brown's Baby Daughter Makes Rare Appearance in 'Stranger Things' Interview With Godfather Noah Schnapp: Watch

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi and Noah Schnapp
Source: BuzzFeed Celeb/YouTube/@milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown's baby daughter could be heard crying in the background of a recent 'Stranger Things' interview.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 19 2025, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

Millie Bobby Brown keeps her baby out of the spotlight — even when the child begs to make herself known.

During a Monday, November 17, "Kitten Interview" with BuzzFeed, the Stranger Things star, 21, revealed that her daughter was on set after she could be heard crying in the background.

Brown and costar Noah Schnapp (who is also the child's godfather) were playing with kittens when the baby let out a scream.

Source: BuzzFeed Celeb/YouTube

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp played with kittens.

"That’s my child. That’s my kitten," she acknowledged.

Brown has not announced the name of her daughter and does not plan to do so for the time being.

"For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself," she expressed in a November 5 interview. "It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly."

She added, "If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that’s something we’d support."

Image of Millie Bobby Brown's baby was on the set of her interview.
Source: BuzzFeed Celeb/YouTube

Millie Bobby Brown's baby was on the set of her interview.

The Enola Holmes alum cited motherhood as a "beautiful, amazing journey."

"[The baby has] taught us so much already," she said. "Perspective is a huge thing. The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It's just endless joy."

Millie Bobby Brown's Parenting Style With Husband Jake Bongiovi

MORE ON:
Millie Bobby Brown

Image of Millie Bobby Brown is married to Jake Bongiovi.
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown is married to Jake Bongiovi.

She and husband Jake Bongiovi are "50-50" when it comes to their parenting responsibilities.

"That's why I'm so grateful to have partnered with him in this life — he is just the most amazing dad," she gushed, noting that they plan to expand their family in the future. "I really want a big family — I'm one of four; he's one of four. I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different [than] adopting."

When Did Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Adopt Their Child?

Image of Millie Bobby Brown keeps her baby's name and face private.
Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown keeps her baby's name and face private.

Brown adopted the undisclosed baby alongside Bongiovi, 23, in August.

"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," they announced in a joint Instagram post on August 21. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi."

Jon Bon Jovi Gushes Over His Granddaughter

Image of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a baby in August.
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a baby in August.

In September, the model's father, Jon Bon Jovi, opened up about what it's like being a grandfather.

"It’s crazy, but great. Wonderful," he said on Bunnie XO’s podcast at the time. "They adopted a girl. We met the baby, obviously, and immediately, that becomes your grandchild, you know what I mean? Your baby. It’s beautiful."

The musician emphasized how he "want[s] to see pictures...every other day."

"I’m that pain in the b--- guy already and, yeah, it’s cool," he teased.

