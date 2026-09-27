Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Husband Jake Bongiovi: 'Oh, How You Have Changed My Life'

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Millie Bobby Brown is feeling the love! The Stranger Things star celebrated her second wedding anniversary with husband Jake Bongiovi by sharing a sweet tribute to their relationship — and giving fans a rare glimpse at their growing family. “two years married. oh, how you have changed my life, j,” Millie, 22, captioned the Monday, September 21, Instagram post. “i love love love you! here’s to always marching to the beat of our own drum.”

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Source: @MILLIEBOBBYBROWN/INSTAGRAM Millie and Jake celebrated two years of marriage.

The carousel kicked off with a precious family photo showing Brown and Bongiovi, 24, with their backs to the camera as they held their two children at Villa Cetinale in Tuscany, Italy — the same location where they celebrated their 2024 nuptials. Brown also included a romantic video of herself dancing with Bongiovi before the pair shared a kiss. Bongiovi showed his wife some love on their special day, too. “2 years mrs b, come on!” he captioned his own anniversary tribute, which featured a montage of memories from their relationship.

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Millie and Jake Recently Welcomed Another Child

Source: @MILLIEBOBBYBROWN/INSTAGRAM The pair welcomed their second child into the world.

The milestone comes during an exciting chapter for Brown and Bongiovi, as the couple recently became a family-of-four. On September 17, the lovebirds announced the arrival of their second child by sharing a photo of their newborn son's tiny hand wrapped around one of Bongiovi's fingers. “Hi little guy!” they wrote alongside the adorable snap. The pair previously adopted a baby girl in 2025 and have largely kept their children's lives private. As OK! previously reported, Brown gave fans a rare glimpse of their daughter while enjoying a family getaway in Italy. In footage from the vacation, Brown could be seen carrying the little girl as she walked alongside Bongiovi and two llamas while exploring the Dolomites. Brown has previously spoken about wanting to become a mother, revealing before welcoming her daughter that starting a family with Bongiovi was part of her plans for the future.

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Millie and Jake Married in 2024

Source: @JAKEBONGIOVI/INSTAGRAM Millie and Jake got engaged in 2023.

The pair's love story dates back several years. The pair first sparked romance rumors in 2021 before announcing their engagement in April 2023. As OK! previously reported, Brown and Bongiovi quietly tied the knot in May 2024 during an intimate ceremony. The lovebirds later celebrated their marriage with a larger wedding at Villa Cetinale, surrounded by their family and friends. They later celebrated with a larger wedding at Villa Cetinale, surrounded by family and friends. Brown shared photos from the lavish celebration in October 2024, giving fans a look at her wedding gowns and the couple's romantic ceremony.

Source: @MILLIEBOBBYBROWN/INSTAGRAM Millie and Jake share snippets of their love on social media.