Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off New Bob and Bikini Body on Vacation With Husband Jake Bongiovi: Pictures

Millie Bobby Brown is giving us major tropical vacation vibes! Her husband, Jake Bongiovi, 23, gave fans a peek at their beachside paradise, posting selfies, scenic shots and playful pictures of Brown soaking up the sun.

Source: @jakebongiovi/Instagram Millie Bobby Brown soaked up the sun in a bright pink floral bikini during her tropical getaway with husband Jake Bongiovi.

The 21-year-old actress turned heads in a bright pink floral bikini paired with a lifted white T‑shirt, accessorized with layered necklaces, gold hoop earrings and chic sunglasses. But it wasn't just the beachwear that caught attention — Brown debuted a fresh chocolate brown blunt bob, shorter and sharper than ever. Along with the snap of Brown, Bongiovi also included a selfie of himself in a knit-polo shirt, and a picture of the beach and palm trees.

View this post on Instagram Source: @jakebongiovi/Instagram The 'Stranger Things' star showed off her bold new chocolate brown blunt bob.

Source: MEGA The actress paired her bikini with layered necklaces, gold hoops and chic sunglasses.

Brown commented on the posts, writing, "Eternally obsessed." Others were just as excited to see the new parents enjoying themselves. "Mom and Dad are on vacation!" someone shared. "Millie looks f------ stunning," another penned One person wrote, "The best couple," while another said, "Gorgeous people." "I love when pretty people marry pretty people," a user admitted. One commenter even commented on the actress' new hairdo. "Aw, Millie looks so pretty!!! I love her haircut!!!" they shared.

'Pulling Back'

Source: @jakebongiovi/Instagram The actress might be pulling away from acting, a source claims.

This comes as OK! exclusively revealed that Brown is deliberately pulling back from Hollywood life and the spotlight now that Stranger Things has officially wrapped. Instead of hopping between red carpets and press junkets, the Enola Holmes star has chosen to settle into a quiet rural life on her Georgia farm with Bongiovi and their baby daughter, focusing on family, animal rescue work and her fashion and beauty company Florence by Mills. One source dished: "She grew up with the world watching her, expected to behave like an adult long before she was one. Pulling back now is not about abandoning her work, but about protecting herself after years of intense online scrutiny."

Marriage and Family

Source: MEGA The couple got married in 2014.