Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off New Bob and Bikini Body on Vacation With Husband Jake Bongiovi: Pictures
Jan. 13 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Millie Bobby Brown is giving us major tropical vacation vibes!
Her husband, Jake Bongiovi, 23, gave fans a peek at their beachside paradise, posting selfies, scenic shots and playful pictures of Brown soaking up the sun.
The 21-year-old actress turned heads in a bright pink floral bikini paired with a lifted white T‑shirt, accessorized with layered necklaces, gold hoop earrings and chic sunglasses.
But it wasn't just the beachwear that caught attention — Brown debuted a fresh chocolate brown blunt bob, shorter and sharper than ever.
Along with the snap of Brown, Bongiovi also included a selfie of himself in a knit-polo shirt, and a picture of the beach and palm trees.
Brown commented on the posts, writing, "Eternally obsessed."
Others were just as excited to see the new parents enjoying themselves.
"Mom and Dad are on vacation!" someone shared.
"Millie looks f------ stunning," another penned
One person wrote, "The best couple," while another said, "Gorgeous people."
"I love when pretty people marry pretty people," a user admitted.
One commenter even commented on the actress' new hairdo.
"Aw, Millie looks so pretty!!! I love her haircut!!!" they shared.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Pulling Back'
This comes as OK! exclusively revealed that Brown is deliberately pulling back from Hollywood life and the spotlight now that Stranger Things has officially wrapped.
Instead of hopping between red carpets and press junkets, the Enola Holmes star has chosen to settle into a quiet rural life on her Georgia farm with Bongiovi and their baby daughter, focusing on family, animal rescue work and her fashion and beauty company Florence by Mills.
One source dished: "She grew up with the world watching her, expected to behave like an adult long before she was one. Pulling back now is not about abandoning her work, but about protecting herself after years of intense online scrutiny."
Marriage and Family
The couple tied the knot in 2024 after a whirlwind romance, and earlier this year, they welcomed a daughter via adoption.
In August 2025, the couple announced their exciting news on Instagram.
"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," they wrote in a social media graphic.
The statement sweetly added, "and then there were three," before it was signed off with "love" by the pair.
In a November 2025 interview with British Vogue, she described her husband as a "beautiful angel" adding, "I am so different from him. I don't see the best in everyone. I'm always like, 'What are your intentions?' because I've been jaded by the industry."
Regarding motherhood, she added: "It's been a beautiful, amazing journey. She (her daughter) has taught us so much already. Perspective is a huge thing. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love."