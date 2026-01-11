Brutal Reason Millie Bobby Brown Has Become Hollywood's Latest Recluse by Shunning Showbiz for Rural Life Rescuing Animals
Jan. 11 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Millie Bobby Brown is retreating from Hollywood at the very moment her career has reached its commercial peak, choosing a quiet life on a rural Georgia farm as Stranger Things prepares to end amid what those close to her tell OK! is "emotional exhaustion" from growing up under relentless scrutiny.
The final episode of the Netflix phenomenon aired on New Year's Eve, closing a series that transformed Brown, 21, from an unknown 11-year-old British actress into one of the most recognizable faces on the planet.
Its two-hour finale marks the end of a show that also helped redefine Netflix as a global entertainment force as well as anchoring Brown's rise as Eleven, the telekinetic child at its center.
Rather than celebrating with an industry blowout, Brown planned to watch the finale at home in rural Georgia, where she lives with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, 23, and their baby daughter, who the pair adopted in August.
The duo have chosen not to publicly share their child's name. Brown's days now revolve around family life, her Florence by Mills fashion and skincare brand, and running an animal rescue from her farm, where she cares for dozens of dogs, cats, goats, sheep, cows and donkeys.
Friends say her withdrawal from Hollywood is deliberate.
One source told us: "She grew up with the world watching her, expected to behave like an adult long before she was one. Pulling back now is not about abandoning her work, but about protecting herself after years of intense online scrutiny."
Brown has spoken openly about the toll of fame.
In an interview with British Vogue, she described her husband as a "beautiful angel" and said: "I am so different from him. I don't see the best in everyone. I'm always like, 'What are your intentions?' because I've been jaded by the industry."
Of motherhood, she added: "It's been a beautiful, amazing journey. She (her daughter) has taught us so much already. Perspective is a huge thing. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love."
Her guarded approach intensified during the final season of Stranger Things, after Brown filed a complaint alleging bullying and harassment against costar David Harbour, who plays her on-screen father Jim Hopper.
Neither Harbour, Netflix, nor Brown publicly commented, though she insisted on having a personal representative on set.
A Netflix source said: "Millie and David handled the press tour professionally. The focus was always on finishing the show strong."
Brown's career trajectory has been extraordinary. After a nomadic childhood between Spain, Florida and England, she persuaded her parents to move to Los Angeles at the age of eight.
The gamble nearly failed before Stranger Things changed everything, spawning a merchandising empire reportedly worth $500 million. She later leveraged her success into Netflix projects, including the Enola Holmes films and The Electric State, alongside lucrative brand ventures.
Those close to her say Georgia now represents safety.
"This is the longest place I've lived consecutively in my life because of Stranger Things. I grew up here," Brown herself has said.
A friend added: "Away from Hollywood, she is not being packaged or talked about. She is just living simply, caring for animals, going about her day, and creating a sense of normality that has been missing for years."