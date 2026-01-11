EXCLUSIVE Brutal Reason Millie Bobby Brown Has Become Hollywood's Latest Recluse by Shunning Showbiz for Rural Life Rescuing Animals Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown is 'pulling back' from work projects and enjoying time away from Hollywood, a source said. Aaron Tinney Jan. 11 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown is choosing a quiet life on a rural Georgia farm.

Its two-hour finale marks the end of a show that also helped redefine Netflix as a global entertainment force as well as anchoring Brown's rise as Eleven, the telekinetic child at its center. Rather than celebrating with an industry blowout, Brown planned to watch the finale at home in rural Georgia, where she lives with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, 23, and their baby daughter, who the pair adopted in August.

Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown shares a baby girl with her husband.

The duo have chosen not to publicly share their child's name. Brown's days now revolve around family life, her Florence by Mills fashion and skincare brand, and running an animal rescue from her farm, where she cares for dozens of dogs, cats, goats, sheep, cows and donkeys. Friends say her withdrawal from Hollywood is deliberate. One source told us: "She grew up with the world watching her, expected to behave like an adult long before she was one. Pulling back now is not about abandoning her work, but about protecting herself after years of intense online scrutiny." Brown has spoken openly about the toll of fame.

Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown said her husband is a 'beautiful angel.'

In an interview with British Vogue, she described her husband as a "beautiful angel" and said: "I am so different from him. I don't see the best in everyone. I'm always like, 'What are your intentions?' because I've been jaded by the industry." Of motherhood, she added: "It's been a beautiful, amazing journey. She (her daughter) has taught us so much already. Perspective is a huge thing. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love." Her guarded approach intensified during the final season of Stranger Things, after Brown filed a complaint alleging bullying and harassment against costar David Harbour, who plays her on-screen father Jim Hopper.

Neither Harbour, Netflix, nor Brown publicly commented, though she insisted on having a personal representative on set. A Netflix source said: "Millie and David handled the press tour professionally. The focus was always on finishing the show strong." Brown's career trajectory has been extraordinary. After a nomadic childhood between Spain, Florida and England, she persuaded her parents to move to Los Angeles at the age of eight.

Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown reportedly filed a bullying complaint against David Harbour.