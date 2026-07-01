NEWS Millie Bobby Brown Recalls Grueling 'Enola Holmes 3' Shoot That Nearly Broke Her: 'I Can't Keep My Eyes Open' Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown opens up about the grueling conditions she faced while filming Enola Holmes 3 in Malta. Ayesha Zafar July 1 2026, Updated 12:20 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Millie Bobby Brown said the biggest challenge while filming Enola Holmes 3 was working long hours in Malta's intense heat. "It was hot and being in that clothing... it was not Malta-friendly," the actress revealed during her June 24 appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast at 92NY, released June 29. The 22-year-old explained that the heavy period outfits made long days in the heat especially difficult. She added, "We were filming in the desert, and I'm trying to focus, but I can't keep my eyes open because the sun and the sand was so bright."

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Millie Bobby Brown Said the Heat Became Impossible to Ignore

Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown said the intense Malta heat made filming in period costumes especially difficult.

Brown disclosed that the heat was so extreme that she ultimately had to discuss with production about enhancing the conditions for everyone on set. "I had to have a serious sit-down with production about bringing in more fans and air conditioning tents for the crew," she reminisced. Brown continued, "Basically my sole job for two months was keeping the crew and cast cool." The Damsel star confessed that the weather made it difficult to maintain focus during filming. "It's like when I filmed Stranger Things season 4 in New Mexico," she said.

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Millie Bobby Brown Says Extreme Weather Added Unexpected Challenges

Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown revealed she pushed for more fans and air-conditioned tents to help keep the cast and crew cool.

Brown even pointed out how audiences often overlook the environmental hurdles actors encounter while creating films and television series. "There's so many added environment-like issues that you can face on set that you'd never think to an audience eye," she remarked. The conditions became so unbearable that she humorously commented on how physically taxing the shoot truly was. "Sweat [was] dripping down my body," the actress said.

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Filming in Malta Still Made the Experience Special

Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown admitted the scorching temperatures made it hard to focus, said she couldn't keep her eyes open.

Despite the challenging weather, The Electric State star mentioned that filming in Malta was one of the best parts of coming back for another Enola Holmes adventure. "I never, never thought we'd ever leave London, so that was really exciting," she expressed, referring to the franchise's new setting. However, Brown also shared that one particular storyline in the film resonated deeply with her personal life. She stated, "The whole wedding theme was really exciting because I just got married myself, so I was Ah, I get to do it all over again."

Source: MEGA Brown said filming Enola Holmes 3 in Malta was an exciting new experience, despite weather challenges.