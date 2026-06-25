Millie Bobby Brown Spent 1 Month Reconnecting With Her 'Stranger Things' Costars to 'Mend' Any Unresolved Tension: 'They Probably Thought I Was Crazy'

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Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about the emotional aftermath of saying goodbye to Stranger Things after more than a decade. During a live recording of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast at 92NY on Wednesday, June 24, the actress revealed she spent the entire January reconnecting with her castmates after filming wrapped to make sure their bonds remained strong off-screen. “They probably thought I was crazy,” Brown said. “I was like, ‘We’re still friends, right? Like, you’re not gonna stop talking to me anymore?’ I was like, ‘I’m sorry if I ever upset you,’ and was just trying to mend anything. ‘It’s been 10 years, and I really want to be friends. You’re my sibling.’ And then I was on the beach, it was beautiful, and I just sat there crying. It was a very hard time for me.”

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Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown revealed she experienced a brief period of depression after 'Stranger Things' ended.

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“And no one will ever understand it,” she continued. “I started the show when I was 10, and this character was me, and these people were in my life more than my own family. I saw these people more than going home and eating dinner with my family. Saying goodbye to that after 10 years was a very, very emotional thing, and I’m going to miss Eleven more than anything.”

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Keeping Eleven's Fate a Secret

Source: MEGA The actress spent a month reaching out to her castmates to strengthen their friendships after filming wrapped.

Brown's apology to her costars comes after the show's creators specifically instructed her not to reveal Eleven's fate to anyone — including her fellow cast members. “They were like, ‘Do not tell anyone. Because we made it a secret kind of pledge,'” Brown said. “No one else knows. It’s just us three. And what we do with that information, it’ll be up to them.” Podcast host Josh Horowitz also asked the audience what they believed happened to Eleven. According to Brown, about 80 to 90 percent of those in attendance thought the beloved character survived. “We have a hopeful audience,” Brown gushed. “I love that!” When pressed one final time about Eleven's fate, Brown remained tight-lipped. “All people say now is, ‘Do you believe?’ And of course I believe. I have to believe, honestly — otherwise January will come around again,” she said.

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An Emotional Goodbye

Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown remains committed to keeping Eleven's fate a secret.

At the end of Stranger Things, Eleven appears to sacrifice herself by remaining in the collapsing Upside Down to ensure the dangerous rift is sealed forever. However, the finale intentionally leaves her ultimate fate unclear. Brown admitted that the end of the hit series hit her harder than she ever expected. “I went into a little bit of a slight, slight depression,” she revealed. “It was very hard for me. I would not have expected that coming off of the show. I’m a very happy-go-lucky person.”

What's Next for Brown?

Source: MEGA The mom-of-one described her 'Stranger Things' castmates as family.