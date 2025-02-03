Millie Bobby Brown Unveils New Jaw-Dropping Hair Transformation and Flaunts Her Assets in Sultry Photos
Millie Bobby Brown is serving serious “hot girl” vibes!
The Enola Holmes star took to Instagram to debut a jaw-dropping new look, showing off her fresh blonde hair in a series of stunning photos.
In the first shot — styled with a pink and purple Y2K-inspired frame design — Brown rocked a sleek, black body-hugging dress that accentuated her curves and made her bright blonde locks pop.
Another snap captured the Stranger Things star from an upper angle as she sat on the floor, showing off her new hair while giving fans a sultry glimpse of her look.
For the final full-body shot, she completed the ensemble with pointed heels featuring silver details, tying the whole aesthetic together.
Naturally, her followers went wild in the comments.
“MILLIE BOBBY BLONDE WILL ALWAYS BE MY FAVORITE,” one fan gushed.
Another added, “THE BLONDE HAIR IS BACKKKKKK.”
“BRITNEY IS COMING,” a third chimed in, referring to how she looks similar to Britney Spears.
Even her husband, Jake Bongiovi, couldn’t resist dropping a comment, writing, “Glinda ✨,” in a nod to the Wicked character.
Her latest post comes just before she shared an Instagram Story featuring a video of her TV screen as she watched singer-songwriter Raye perform “Oscar Winning Tears” at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Tagging the British star, Brown wrote, “@raye, love u,” before gushing in the background, “The f------ queen,” while zooming in on the screen.
Raye brought her signature glam to the stage, rocking polished vintage-style curls, bold black eyeliner and flirty lashes adorned with pearl details. She accessorized with a dainty silver watch and matching rings, tying it all together with a chic black French manicure.
It was a major night for the rising star, who scored three Grammy nominations — two for her debut album My 21st Century Blues and another for her feature on Lucky Daye’s Algorithm. She was in the running for Best New Artist, Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical) and Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical).
“I am just completely on it more than anything … I know what it means to be able to attend [this event]. It’s a really big deal to me,” Raye shared in an interview with Billboard during the Grammys.
She also revealed she had the chance to connect with some fellow artists, including the “lovely” Sabrina Carpenter.
“Chappell [Roan] even sent me flowers,” she added. “I haven’t met her, but how lovely is that? Like a card and everything.”
“I really love the genuine love and support between the girlies. It makes me feel really honored and really proud,” Raye, who strongly believes in women’s empowerment, continued.